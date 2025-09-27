Hey Everyone,

This update contains bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.

This will probably be the final 0.2.2 update. As 0.2.3 will be moving to the closed testing branch this weekend and then to the open testing branch soon after that.

Bug Fixes

Fixed plasma turret animation breaking if trying to target enemies out of range

Fixed an edge case where attack ground commands could break save files

Fixed biomes not averaging out their effort contribution when switched on and off

Fixed tribe unit available count falling if trying to recruit without enough resources

Fixed a burrowing/invisible logic bug that could cause the status to not drop off

Removed the warning that unsaved data will be lost when exiting iron-sapien mode. "Saving" will appearing instead.

Fixed sometimes needing to click quit twice to quit in iron-sapien mode

Further increased the maximum cycles when continuing a normal game

Fixed being able to create infinite duplicates with the splitter if you're a custom captain and don't have Swarm Dislocation (Max is now 2 captains without additional perks)

Fixed garrisoned units increasing save file size significantly

Removed Swarm Collaboration from The Survivor

Fixed The Alternative's human units fighting map robots

Fixed the human's reactor not animating

Other