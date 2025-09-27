 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 September 2025 Build 20108649 Edited 27 September 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This update contains bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.

This will probably be the final 0.2.2 update. As 0.2.3 will be moving to the closed testing branch this weekend and then to the open testing branch soon after that.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed plasma turret animation breaking if trying to target enemies out of range

  • Fixed an edge case where attack ground commands could break save files

  • Fixed biomes not averaging out their effort contribution when switched on and off

  • Fixed tribe unit available count falling if trying to recruit without enough resources

  • Fixed a burrowing/invisible logic bug that could cause the status to not drop off

  • Removed the warning that unsaved data will be lost when exiting iron-sapien mode. "Saving" will appearing instead.

  • Fixed sometimes needing to click quit twice to quit in iron-sapien mode

  • Further increased the maximum cycles when continuing a normal game

  • Fixed being able to create infinite duplicates with the splitter if you're a custom captain and don't have Swarm Dislocation (Max is now 2 captains without additional perks)

  • Fixed garrisoned units increasing save file size significantly

  • Removed Swarm Collaboration from The Survivor

  • Fixed The Alternative's human units fighting map robots

  • Fixed the human's reactor not animating

Other

  • Reduced the weighting for Mining Hubs when power runs out and buildings are selected for shutdown.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2607061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link