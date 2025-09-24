·Fixed an issue where a PuPu could already start working in the park but still be selected as an Emissary at the same moment in the PuPu Nest.



·Fixed an issue where adventurers could get stuck in rooms under certain conditions.



·Fixed an issue where the text on the right side of certain triggered tutorials displayed incorrectly.



·Fixed an issue in the Conversion Factory where clicking without adjusting the conversion quantity caused display errors.



·Fixed an issue where some item icons were displayed incorrectly.