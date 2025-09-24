 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20108569 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
·Fixed an issue where a PuPu could already start working in the park but still be selected as an Emissary at the same moment in the PuPu Nest.

·Fixed an issue where adventurers could get stuck in rooms under certain conditions.

·Fixed an issue where the text on the right side of certain triggered tutorials displayed incorrectly.

·Fixed an issue in the Conversion Factory where clicking without adjusting the conversion quantity caused display errors.

·Fixed an issue where some item icons were displayed incorrectly.

Changed files in this update

Windows steamglobal 噗噗的冒险乐园 Content Depot 1683381
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitsteamchinaSimplified Chinese Depot 1683383
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link