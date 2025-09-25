 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20108548 Edited 25 September 2025 – 17:26:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

First of all, we want to thank you again for all the support and feedback. To everyone in the community on Steam, Discord, and beyond — your input means the world to us. This update is another step forward, and as we continue to progress, remember that larger content updates will take more time to develop.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Added new Building category to the Building Menu: Modular

  • Added a library of modular buildable structures with snapping and stability support

  • Added notification message when trying to build without required items (will show missing item)

  • Added buildable Metal Fence

  • Added new blueprints to loot pool

  • Added new buildable decorations: Sofa

  • Added new melee weapon: Tactical Katana

  • Added new items to loot tables and tweaked/balanced the loot pool

  • Added item drop sound

  • Added item icons to Inventory List View mode

  • Fixed a bug where decoration tarp couldn’t be destroyed

  • Fixed item repair bug that allowed cheaper-than-intended repairs

  • Fixed a bug where items sold for more than their value

  • Fixed minor mission bugs in multiplayer

  • Fixed minor UI element issues

  • Fixed issue where not all equippable items showed under the Equipment category in inventory

  • Fixed animal corpses despawning bug

  • Improved and tweaked certain UI elements

  • Improved dynamic AI navigation to properly react to buildables

  • Improved certain inventory UI elements

  • Increased animal corpse despawn timer

  • Changed and improved skinning animal tutorial mission logic

  • Changed and tweaked item display visuals

  • Balancing and tweaking to item prices and value

  • Tweaking to item trading mechanics

This update is another step in our ongoing progress — and we’re already working on the next update which will bring even more content and features.

Thank you again for all your support, and we wish you all a happy, chill, and fun upcoming weekend — and as always, Happy Gaming!

The Dreadzone Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3484301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link