Hello survivors,

First of all, we want to thank you again for all the support and feedback. To everyone in the community on Steam, Discord, and beyond — your input means the world to us. This update is another step forward, and as we continue to progress, remember that larger content updates will take more time to develop.

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Added new Building category to the Building Menu: Modular

Added a library of modular buildable structures with snapping and stability support

Added notification message when trying to build without required items (will show missing item)

Added buildable Metal Fence

Added new blueprints to loot pool

Added new buildable decorations : Sofa

Added new melee weapon : Tactical Katana

Added new items to loot tables and tweaked/balanced the loot pool

Added item drop sound

Added item icons to Inventory List View mode

Fixed a bug where decoration tarp couldn’t be destroyed

Fixed item repair bug that allowed cheaper-than-intended repairs

Fixed a bug where items sold for more than their value

Fixed minor mission bugs in multiplayer

Fixed minor UI element issues

Fixed issue where not all equippable items showed under the Equipment category in inventory

Fixed animal corpses despawning bug

Improved and tweaked certain UI elements

Improved dynamic AI navigation to properly react to buildables

Improved certain inventory UI elements

Increased animal corpse despawn timer

Changed and improved skinning animal tutorial mission logic

Changed and tweaked item display visuals

Balancing and tweaking to item prices and value

Tweaking to item trading mechanics

This update is another step in our ongoing progress — and we’re already working on the next update which will bring even more content and features.

Thank you again for all your support, and we wish you all a happy, chill, and fun upcoming weekend — and as always, Happy Gaming!

— The Dreadzone Team