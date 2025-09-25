Hello survivors,
First of all, we want to thank you again for all the support and feedback. To everyone in the community on Steam, Discord, and beyond — your input means the world to us. This update is another step forward, and as we continue to progress, remember that larger content updates will take more time to develop.
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Added new Building category to the Building Menu: Modular
Added a library of modular buildable structures with snapping and stability support
Added notification message when trying to build without required items (will show missing item)
Added buildable Metal Fence
Added new blueprints to loot pool
Added new buildable decorations: Sofa
Added new melee weapon: Tactical Katana
Added new items to loot tables and tweaked/balanced the loot pool
Added item drop sound
Added item icons to Inventory List View mode
Fixed a bug where decoration tarp couldn’t be destroyed
Fixed item repair bug that allowed cheaper-than-intended repairs
Fixed a bug where items sold for more than their value
Fixed minor mission bugs in multiplayer
Fixed minor UI element issues
Fixed issue where not all equippable items showed under the Equipment category in inventory
Fixed animal corpses despawning bug
Improved and tweaked certain UI elements
Improved dynamic AI navigation to properly react to buildables
Improved certain inventory UI elements
Increased animal corpse despawn timer
Changed and improved skinning animal tutorial mission logic
Changed and tweaked item display visuals
Balancing and tweaking to item prices and value
Tweaking to item trading mechanics
This update is another step in our ongoing progress — and we’re already working on the next update which will bring even more content and features.
Thank you again for all your support, and we wish you all a happy, chill, and fun upcoming weekend — and as always, Happy Gaming!
— The Dreadzone Team
