The autumn event in My Free Zoo has a ‘Wild West’ theme. Starting now, you can place decorations such as the abandoned saloon, the covered wagon, or the windmill in your zoo. Each decoration has a fixed “leaf” value.

At the end of the event, we will count all the leaves and you can collect your rewards. In addition to gold boosters and two specimens each of the Goshawk and the Brindled Gnu, a brand new animal awaits you: the Yacare Caiman.

The event runs until October 1 at 11 a.m. CEST.