24 September 2025 Build 20108504 Edited 24 September 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The autumn event in My Free Zoo has a ‘Wild West’ theme. Starting now, you can place decorations such as the abandoned saloon, the covered wagon, or the windmill in your zoo. Each decoration has a fixed “leaf” value.

At the end of the event, we will count all the leaves and you can collect your rewards. In addition to gold boosters and two specimens each of the Goshawk and the Brindled Gnu, a brand new animal awaits you: the Yacare Caiman.

The event runs until October 1 at 11 a.m. CEST.

Changed files in this update

Windows MyFreeZoo Depot 694131
  • Loading history…
