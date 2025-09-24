* Updated multiplayer library
* Updated Slagmaw info in Bestiary
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug affecting to monsters
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug related with houses
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug when making potions
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.6.5 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
