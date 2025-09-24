 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20108450 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Updated multiplayer library
* Updated Slagmaw info in Bestiary
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug affecting to monsters
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug related with houses
* Dedicated Server: Fixed bug when making potions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link