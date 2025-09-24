Here's another patch for EA32 mainly focused on optimizing the new instant action menu to prevent freezes and lag:



- Optimized vehicle and weapon pickers in the instant action menu which should prevent the game from freezing for a few seconds when loads of weapons/vehicles are being loaded in.

- When testing a content mod from the mod tools, any non-modded vehicles vehicles will now be filled with the official vehicles.

- Fixed spec ops teammate count. Up to 9 teammates can be assigned to the player team by setting the player team actor count. If more than 9 teammates are assigned, the game will default to 3 teammates.

- Spec ops helicopter exfil crew will use the same skin as the player team UNLESS playing as the Talon team.

- Made instant action dropdown styles consistent across all menu pages.