24 September 2025 Build 20108437
Here's another patch for EA32 mainly focused on optimizing the new instant action menu to prevent freezes and lag:

- Optimized vehicle and weapon pickers in the instant action menu which should prevent the game from freezing for a few seconds when loads of weapons/vehicles are being loaded in.
- When testing a content mod from the mod tools, any non-modded vehicles vehicles will now be filled with the official vehicles.
- Fixed spec ops teammate count. Up to 9 teammates can be assigned to the player team by setting the player team actor count. If more than 9 teammates are assigned, the game will default to 3 teammates.
- Spec ops helicopter exfil crew will use the same skin as the player team UNLESS playing as the Talon team.
- Made instant action dropdown styles consistent across all menu pages.

