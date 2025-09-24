Rewards

Main Rewards

MKb 42(H) 15 (Germany, BR III)

501st Parachute Infantry Regiment with M1A1 Thompson Para (USA, BR III)

Terms

Tasks are updated every day at 13:00 UTC, and the scoring starts again. Be sure to collect your reward before then, if you have managed to accumulate the required number of battle points, otherwise the task will not count.



The tasks can be completed in the special Events mode.



From October 4th (13:00 UTC) to October 6th (13:00 UTC), after the end of the event, you will have the opportunity to purchase any missing rewards for Gold.



Operation Market Garden, was one of the largest airborne operations of the Second World War. If successful, it could have brought a swift end to the war in Europe.Following the Wehrmacht's defeat in France, Allied forces continued to press on towards Germany, but the increasing length of supply lines and heavy defenses along the French-German border posed another challenge. Operation Market Garden was meant to be the solution, creating an invasion route into northern Germany through the southern Netherlands.According to the plan, American and British airborne forces were to seize a total of nine bridges along a route through the Dutch towns of Eindhoven, Nijmegen and Arnhem (Operation Market), which British ground forces would then quickly cross (Operation Garden).In this new event, you can participate and experience this historical moment with a pre-determined set of weapons and squads, and receive valuable rewards.From September 24th (13:00 UTC) to October 4th (13:00 UTC), get battle score in Event battles and move up the rewards ladder! Please note that you have only one day to complete each task!To speed up the process of earning event progress, you will be able to purchase a booster that will increase the battle score counted for the tasks by +30% (however this will not increase the rewards from battles)! In addition to the booster, you will also receive a unique nickname decorator!You'll get rewards during the whole event, and the further you progress through it, the more valuable they'll become. You can easily skip a few tasks and still get the main rewards!