DCS Core

AI (Ground, Air, Sea)

AI aircraft. F-16 won't attack head-on targets with missiles in certain cases - fixed.

AI aircraft. Dangerous approaches during refueling have been adjusted.

AI aircraft. Corrected moving on runway and taxing in some cases.

AI aircraft. AV-8B. Fixed nozzles short landing configuration used when conventional landing speed is too high, Power Break Nozzles used, overhead pattern landing added for Harriers.

AI aircraft. Tu-160 is not performing air refueling - fixed.

AI aircraft. F4U AI sometimes descends to 500 feet before climbing and continuing its mission - fixed.

AI aircraft. New tasks added for helicopters: ‘External Cargo Load' and 'External Cargo Unload'. Old task 'Cargo Transportation (External) is removed , and the possibility to add in the mission editor has been hidden for new missions while compatibility with old missions has been retained . ‘External Cargo Load' makes HAI hook up cargo as it was in old task, but after hooking, HAI will continue its route set by the missionmaker so that it is the missionmaker’s responsibility to now limit altitudes and airspeed for such cargo delivery. ‘External Cargo Unload' is an advanced waypoint action with trigger or script. It will make HAI fly towards the cargo drop zone and unhook cargo there (if HAI have any) after calling the task. Some tuning was added to HAI control when it carries external cargo that includes yaw velocity and max AoB limitations when cargo weight is more than 10% of helicopter gross weight. It will reduce arrival and landing speed (40m/s, 77knots, 144 km/h max). ( AI flies way too fast with sling load - Aircraft AI Bugs (Non-Combined Arms) - ED Forums )







Dedicated Server





Dedicated Server. Server CTD when client disconnects while in a ground vehicle - fixed ( Server Crashes When Leaving Server While Controlling a CA Vehicle as Game Master - Game Crash - ED Forums )

Dedicated server webGUI restart button causing server to start with the first mission in the list -fixed (it should launch the last mission played instead) ( WebGUI Restart Server Bug - Multiplayer Bugs - ED Forums )

Weapons





Additional post penetration checks added for GBU-31.(

https://forum.dcs.world/topic/378982-jdam-settings/

) Note: for the case in forum report 180s is not a suitable setting for this kind of target. It should be set to a shorter one.

R-27 missiles. Improved network sync of trajectory. Implemented new semiactive seeker.

Improved network sync of explosions for Air-To-Air and SAM missiles.

BetAB-500 and BetAB-500ShP. Fixed excessive splash damage being dealt when these bombs exploded on runways or concrete objects/surfaces.

User Interface

Adjusted colouring and grouping design for the debriefing screen.

Coalition join screen bug for cases when players could see units on map while choosing coalition or role, even when “Map only” is chosen for map option in mission - fixed.

Dynamic spawn slots interface. Client gets a connection block after several attempts to occupy the slot.

Dynamic spawn slots interface. When the main aircraft pilot in multicrew leaves the current slot, other crew members are not automatically removed from the aircraft slots - fixed.

Mission Editor

Added new options for warehouse resource manager interface "COPY TO" functionality(+): ALL Airfields ALL FARPs ALL Ships ALL Others ALL BLUE Airfields ALL BLUE FARPs ALL BLUE Ships ALL BLUE Others ALL RED Airfields ALL RED FARPs ALL RED Ships ALL RED Others

Added ability to add subtitles to Radio Transmission Trigger Action.

Graphics / Effects





Explosive/smoke effects displayed in MFD in the cockpit have artifacts (black textures) - fixed.





3D Models

Added new USSR/RF civilian trucks with various liveries: GAZ-66, KamAZ 43101, URAL 4320 (refueler ATZ-5, flatbed version and canopy version), ZIL-131 tractor unit. In the list of units they will be displayed with the mark "civil".

Added new liveries for technical LC series.

Features





Multiplayer dynamic aircraft slots. Aircraft (usually larger aircraft) spawning in open shelter parking that are too small to contain the aircraft in question - fixed.

Dynamically spawned FARPs via script/API do not appear in dynamic slots interface - fixed.

Added coalition change block: this functionality allows server admins to prevent players changing coalition at any time. If Block is activated then only initial coalition choice is allowed for the player and player won't be able to change it until time specified by mission designer passes.

“Release slot” action is not correctly working in track replay - fixed.

Launcher

Fixed. Position of checkboxes on the Files > Available page.

Fixed. Error when trying to open FC2024 bundle.

Fixed. Links to products’ pages in the news.

Currenthill Asset Pack

Fixed liveries for the T-90A, Mi-28N and T-95MS.

Fixed the list of available payloads in ME for the Mi-28N and Tu-95MS.





DCS: MiG-29A Fulcrum by Eagle Dynamics

AFCS : Improved: Autopilot-induced oscillations. (work in progress).

FCR: Fixed: Cooperation mode track range bug. Fixed: Random STT break. Fixed: Azimuth zone switch and delta H knob do not affect close combat mode anymore. Fixed: Lost track in CC mode if COOP is on.

IRST: Fixed: Gun trigger guard for NAV mode. Fixed: Radar acquisition (COOP mode) in OPT and HELMET modes. Fixed: Missile acquisition in OPT and HELMET modes. Fixed: Tone and voice message in Boresight (BS) and Grid. Fixed: IRST Close Combat (CC) and FCR CC formats. Fixed: Wrong segmented HMD indication.

Weapons: Added Training mode for bomb, rocket and gun (can choose in DTС (see the description in the game manual). Fixed: Missile launch in BS mode. Fixed: Missile emergency launch is restricted on ground. Fixed: NOLA indication freezed. Fixed: KMGU unloading. Fixed: Corrected self altitude based on the laser range.

SPO-15: Fixed: Database update: changed condition for CW illumination for F-4 to illuminate for all AIM-7 variants. Fixed: wrong elevation volume when a submode changes bar pattern, was causing extremely faint signals in those cases from AI radars in search mode. Adjusted formatting for occlusion remarks in kneeboard.

Fixed: Damaged engines continue to spin at 80% RPM.

Fixed: Test HUD color.

Fixed: APU power mode (hydro source instead of apu cold crank).

Fixed: Startup mode switch logic.

AFCS BIT can't complete when using FFB (stick pos checking disengaged in FFB case).

Editing the oxygen panel switches.

Fixed: HUD/HDD start up. (The HUD/HDD display should appear approximately 54 seconds after turning on NAVIGATION after a cold start. (Ground power must be present.) If none of the GYRO Man, GYRO STBY, or NAV controls are enabled, the page is displayed without the airplane, pitch and bank scales, horizon line).

Fixed: Damaged INS continue to steer HUD/HDD directional ring to true north.

Added sound when scrolling messages on the AEKRAN, and slightly adjusted the message format.

Fixed: Missing max G-load on the AOA/G meter.

Fixed: Display export needed the correct aspect.

Fixed: Added Shaking the rubber band over the HDD.

Fixed: Left (red) nav light stays on when the corresponding wing is cropped.

Fixed: AI and static units have wrong configuration of exhaust nozzles when cold.

Fixed: VR. Helmet is not drawn correctly when the "Force IPD Distance" parameter is changed.

Command "Gun Trigger - toggle(FIRST DETENT/RELEASE)" has been added with categories 'Stick', 'HOTAS', 'Special'.

Fixed: The angle of attack measurement range on the AOA/G meter.

Fixed: Logbook not recording time in MiG-29A.

Fixed: PRMG channel is set to 54 at mission start.

DCS: F-16C Viper by Eagle Dynamics

Added first-person view Visor effect.

New units added to the NCTR database(+): MG29 - MiG-29 Fulcrum L39 - L-39C AJS37 - AJS-37 F14 - F-14A-135-GR F4 - F-4E-45MC TU16 - H-6J (AI unit) JF17 - JF-17 MF1 - Mirage F1 AV8B - AV-8B (limited to forward aspect only) F15 - F-15E C130 - KC-130 (AI unit) TU95 - Tu-95 (AI unit) F-117 removed from the NCTR database.

MIDS name table updated.

Fixed: Significant lag in frame rate and game stutter when ATP XR entered/exited.

Fixed: Point track drifts off target after switching to non-tracking camera.

Fixed: HOTAS Strafe command (UNCAGE >1 sec) does not change SMS format to STRF.

Fixed: VR. Helmet is not drawn correctly when the "Force IPD Distance" parameter is changed.

Fixed: ATP A-A TGP moves off track erratically at start of tracking.

Fixed: MFD format selection issues.





DCS: F/A-18C Hornet by Eagle Dynamics

Added first-person view Visor effect.

Fixed: JDAM/JSOW: QTY reset if another weapon is selected.

Fixed: VR. Helmet is not drawn correctly when the "Force IPD Distance" parameter is changed.

Fixed: RWR Friendly "NO ID" option not working in SA page.





DCS: AH-64D by Eagle Dynamics

Added "Multifunctional Input (Center)" to AH-64D CPG Controls.

Renamed the "Consent To Fire" command in AH-64D Pilot Controls to "Multifunctional Input (Center)" to more accurately describe AI CPG functions added to this command in the DCS update on July 23.

Added AI Subtitles checkbox in AH-64D Special tab options to selectively disable George subtitles during gameplay. NOTE: If DCS subtitles are disabled entirely in the Misc tab options, the AI Subtitles option in the Special tab will be overridden and the George AI subtitles will also be disabled.

Fixed: George speech volume adheres to the intercom volume as set by MASTER knob on the COMM panel. Rotating the MASTER knob fully left (counter-clockwise) will mute George and disable his subtitles.

Improved AI Pilot user interface. Added AI Helper Interface for viewing available AI Pilot commands. Renamed CMWS mode to DEFN (Defense) and is only accessible with long press (>0.5s) of the George AI - Show/Hide command to improve workflow between FLT, H-B, and CMBT.

Improved AI Pilot logic(+). Uses PERF page to assess power margins and provides verbal feedback if player assigns airspeed/altitude parameters that exceed acceptable power margins for conditions. Avoids and corrects for exceeding torque limitations. Avoids and corrects rotor droop (slowing rotor from too much collective). Avoids low speeds if power limited (i.e., insufficient power to hover out-of-ground-effect) Avoids speeds below Velocity Safe Single Engine (VSSE) if only one engine is operating. Improved power lever behavior on the ground and in flight. Automatic switch between "nose-to-tail trim" at low speeds and "aerodynamic trim" at high speeds. When CMBT Up-Short command is pressed, will align the nose to the TADS line-of-sight, FCR NTS target, or Rocket Steering Cursor, as it contextually applies to what the player is doing in the CPG seat.

Added new speed settings. Added Multifunctional Input command for toggling between using ground speed (GS) or true airspeed (TAS) as assigned speed reference. 0 knots (hover) can only be set to GS. Added more speed options for realistic maneuvers, tactics, or time-on-target arrivals. Speed options now include 0, 20, 40, 60, 75, 90, 100, 110, 120, and MAX.

Added new altitude settings. Added Multifunctional Input command for toggling between using radar altimeter or barometric altimeter as assigned altitude reference. Improved switching logic between altitude references when operating over terrain with high elevations.

Added: GND (Ground) interface mode. Includes commands for start-up and shutdown procedures, to include intermediate stages of readiness.

Added: Exterior lighting settings in DEFN mode. Includes multiple exterior lighting configurations, including black out for combat conditions.

Fixed: TSD PAN to POINT> does not work if no points are visible on TSD.

Fixed: Some MPD button states do not affect other MPD on the BAM page.

Fixed: RF missile target data erroneously retained when sight is changed.





Known Issue: Switching George AI Pilot’s altitude reference between radar and barometric when hovering at an altitude of 20 feet or less over the surface can cause a conversion error that will force George to land and may not be able to switch back to radar altitude. This has been fixed internally.





DCS: Mi-24P Hind by Eagle Dynamics





DCS: Data Transfer Cartridge (DTC) by Eagle Dynamics

Added F-16 and F/A-18 Reprogramming RWR threat tables: F-16 RWR reprogrammed on RWR tab within “Threat Tables (ELINT)” DTC partition. Reorder threat priorities for HIGH ALT and LOW ALT threat tables. Select which radar types are programmed within the RWR database and assign radar types to only be displayed when enabling SEARCH or UNKNOWN buttons. F/A-18 RWR reprogrammed on DIS TYPE tab within “Threat Tables/Countermeasures (ALR-67)” DTC partition. Reorder threat priorities for NORM, AI, AAA, UNK, and FRND threat tables. Select which radar types are programmed within the RWR database, designate radar types as FRIEND, and assign ASPJ to only jam specific radar types.

Delete SPO-15 threat program choosing from DTC.

Fixed: Airfield RW direction is always zero if there are L/R RW types.

Fixed: GUI Error when trying to change runway in Airdromes tab in some cases.

Fixed: GUI Error when Import\\Load DTC after using Route Point Arrows.

Fixed: MiG-29A Data from Program 1 tab is displayed in Program2 tab in some cases.

Auto choosing aircraft type (If there is aircraft with skill "player", need to choose this type automatically on "New" window).

MiG-29A: Added airdromes sorting in the drop-down menu.

Fixed: Keystrokes during exporting DTC file picked up in cockpit.





DCS: CH-47F by Eagle Dynamics

Fixed. Incorrect input via scratchpad on the REF SELECT page.

Fixed. Can’t change VOR/ILS frequency via Presets page.

Fixed. Back ramp visibility when the machinegun is installed.

Fixed. LEFT_MFCS viewport not visible.

Added. Unique cockpit noises for VOIP background.

Improved. Controls indicator now has information: stick trim pedals trim throttles ground detent







DCS: NS430 by Eagle Dynamics

Fixed. It is impossible to turn off the 3D model in the MiG-29A cockpit.

Fixed. The last page stays visible after powered off the device.





DCS: F-4E Phantom II by Heatblur Simulations

NEW: Added the DCS F-4E Phantom II Guide by Chuck Owl to Docs (Mods/aircraft/F-4E/Doc) and to the Virtual Browser.

NEW: Added Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), providing insight into various aircraft systems. Access via RCTRL+I or the clickable document holder on the pilot’s left sidewall. (WIP) Fuel System page. Electric System page. Engine page. Mission Editor option: “Allow use of EFB”.

NEW: Added Persistent Aircraft system: allows saving and loading the same aircraft—including its properties, wear, tear, and condition—across missions or campaigns. The aircraft state is automatically saved when successfully left on the ground. Enabled via either the Mission Editor or Special Option. If enabled through Special Option, press the “Initialize Persistent Aircraft State” keybind in-game to initialize aircraft state saving (LCTRL+P). Aircraft is tracked by its livery and tail number. Optionally, a Persistent Aircraft Key can be set in the Mission Editor to enforce specific airframe continuity across missions (useful for campaign builders). Mission Editor persistence settings override user Special Options.

NEW: Added QF-4E aerial target drone AI unit with dedicated livery.

NEW: Added (partial) Display/Screen Export (see manual for details).

Systems: Wear and Quality improvements: Flight instruments now exhibit degraded behavior when of low quality or worn (e.g. reduced accuracy, sluggish needle response, increased friction). Implemented random failures based on each component’s Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) and current aircraft condition. Aircraft wear now negatively affects aerodynamic and engine performance.

Systems: Fixed pilot glareshield bending in the wrong direction while rolling.

Systems: Adjusted cockpit pressure regulator efficiency.

Systems: Corrected power sources for Landing, Anti-Collision, and Fuselage lights.

Systems: Added Combat Tree (AN/APX-80A IFF Interrogator System). Added “Combat-Tree Spoofable” Mission Editor option. (NEW)

Weapons: TV-guided weapons improvements (+): Implemented improved gyro spin logic (see manual). Added force-activation (see manual). ARM light logic decoupled from weapon arming (3-minute timer for TV-guided weapons). ARM light can be ignored for TV-guided weapons. Mavericks now feature proper gyro spin-up/spin-down logic (spin-up ~3 minutes; spin-down starts shortly after deselecting). Uncaging a Maverick before full spin-up will cause severe camera jitter and may damage the camera as it is thrown into the gimbals.

Weapons: Fixed broken seeker on CATM (training Sidewinder).

Weapons: Fixed CAGE+TV and CAGE+ARM preventing A/A weapons use.

Weapons: Added Zuni Rockets (by DSPlayer). (NEW)

Weapons: Fixed missing appearance options for AIM-9 (by DSPlayer).

Multicrew: Fixed WSO throttle animation sync.

Kneeboard: Improvements to Turnpoints page(+): Increased maximum number of waypoints from 10 to 20. Added waypoint names and types. Fixed magnetic variation display. Renamed spawn point label from “Initial Point” to “Starting Point” to avoid confusion with target IP. Improved formatting.

Sound: Fixed conflicting speedbrake sound bug.

RWR: Added handoff diamond manual switching.

RWR: Updated database (also including units from Currenthill).

RWR: Updated handoff sounds.

RWR: Added RWR utility site to Virtual Browser (by DSPlayer).

JESTER: Added the “Jester UI Animation Speed” Special Option. (NEW)

JESTER: Fixed “lost cabin pressure” call triggering too frequently.

JESTER: Added an "Own Markers" subcategory to the Navigation Map Markers menu.

JESTER: Jester now uses the AN/APX-80A IFF Interrogator combat tree. Added new IFF Jester menu entries. (NEW)

JESTER: Improved prioritization of CMS dispensing.

JESTER: Fixed countermeasures quantity readout.

JESTER: Fixed Jester keeping flares off after temporarily disabling them.

JESTER: Renamed “Talk With Me” to “Talk To Me” in the Jester menu.

Missions: Adjusted WSO Startup lesson takeoff parameters to mitigate problems with autopilot engagement.

Visual: New exterior model with Israeli refueling probe (visual only for now) and Greek AUP.

Inputs: Fixed stuck navigation computer rollers.

Inputs: Added pilot throttle outboard animation in afterburner range.

Inputs: Fixed 3-position knobs remaining operable when damaged.

Inputs: Default chaff burst interval set to 0.4 s.

Inputs: Fixed Altimeter Mode and APX-80 Test/Challenge switch clickable and animation being reversed (for mission makers).

Localization: Updated CN bind localization.







DCS: F-14 Tomcat by Heatblur Simulations

NEW: Added F-14A-135-GR (Early) variant (+): Added Pratt & Whitney TF30-P-414A engines Added AN/ALR-45/50 radar warning receiver with strobe display RIO pit: implemented corresponding RWR-related panels (right console and lights on front panel) Pilot pit: implemented appropriate volume panel and tacan panel (left console) Added a dedicated livery: VF-101 Grim Reapers AD123 (1978)

NEW: Added raw radar audio to AN/ALQ-100/126 ECM

Inputs: Added "Pre-Contact" and "Intent To Refuel" keybinds

Inputs: Fixed some functions not being bindable to mouse

RWR: Updated threats library

Updated the manual









DCS: OH-58D Kiowa Warrior by Polychop Simulations

Fixed: Bingo Fuel warning on CPG load-in.

Fixed: MMS disturbance effect removed.

RWR flickering excessively.

Fixed: Hellfire missiles should show codes in STBY.

Fixed: CTD when using certain entries in the FIRE MSNS HOG menu.

Fixed: When inputting a new frequency it will auto change the freq if it out of range instead of giving an error message.

Fixed: Unable to enter FM frequency within the COMMS page.





DCS: SA-342 Gazelle by Polychop Simulations

Fixed: CTD when leaving the cockpit.





DCS: Black Shark by Eagle Dynamics

Fixed FPS drop when a Vikhr missile appears on Shkval display

(

https://forum.dcs.world/topic/321754-shkval-continues-to-make-fps-go-alot-lower-both-stmt/

)





DCS: Flaming Cliffs 2024 by Eagle Dynamics

MiG-29. Autopilot-induced oscillations fixed





DCS: Normandy 2.0 Map by Ugra Media

A new winter season has been added.

New airfields have been added (+): Alderney, Guernsey, Jersey, Headcorn, Holmsley South, Northolt Saint-Pol-Bryas, Bembridge.

New hangars have been added at Orly, Creil, Ford, Hawkinge, and West Malling airfields.

New ATC towers have been added to Tangmere and West Malling airfields.

An officer's canteen and an operating room have been added to Kenley Airfield.

Kenley, Ford, and High Halden airfields have been changed - the airfield territory has been updated, new facilities and caponiers have been added.

The old Headcorn airfield has been renamed Lashenden.

Fixed taxiways at (+): Abbeville Drucat, Amiens-Glisy, Amiens-Glisy, Argentan, Avranches, Beauvais-Tille, Bernay Saint Martin, Chailey, Deauville, Deauville, Detling, Dinan-Trelivan, Dunkirk, Farnborough, Fecamp-Benouvilles, Flers, Friston, Funtington, Funtington, Gravesend, Hauterive, Hawkinge, Headcorn, High Halden, Kenley, Lashenden, Lymington, St Aubin, St Omer Wizernes, Triqueville, Vrigny, West Malling.

The size of parking lots at Biggin Hill, High Halden, Ford, Chailey, Conches, Needs Oar Point, Lympne, Kenley, Tangmer, West Malling, Saint-Omer Wizernes, Orly airfields have been increased.

The capital hangars at Bazenville, Brucheville, Cardonville, Longues-sur-Mer, Sainte-Laurent-sur-Mer, Saint Pierre du Mont, Sommervieu airfields have been removed.

New unique venues have been added(+): Grand Opera, Highbury Stadium, Wembley Stadium, Royal Albert Hall, Dover Castle, Western Heights Of Dover, Abbaye de Jumieges, Amiens Cathedral, Bayeux Cathedral, Bertangles Chateau, Chateau Gaillard , Cherbourg Fort du Roule, Evreux Cathedral, NotreDame de Rouen, Royal Hospital Haslar, St James Hospital, Chelsea Arena, Royal Hospital Chelsea, Moulin Rouge, Grand Theater de Calais, Yves du Manoir, HMP Winchester, Musee Galliera, Paris Pere Lachaise Crematorium, St Martin-in-the-Fields, Times Building, Chelsea Bridge, Pont de Bercy, Bridge leopold, Notre Dame Catholic Church at Calais, Calais Lighthouse, Calais Town Hall, Tour du Guet, Rouen Prison.

50 new scenes of German radars have been added.

The islands of Jersey, Guernsey and Oderni have been added.

12 generic stadiums have been added in London, Paris, Dunkirk, Amiens, Calais, Le Havre, Lens.

Added tram lines in London.

Damaged buildings and structures have been added in London, Paris, Cherbourg, Caen, Le Havre, Rouen, Calais, Amiens.

The terrain has been fixed and a forest has been added on the coast between Folkestone and Dover.

Fixed the bridge on the north side of Ile Saint-Germain.

The topography of the river north of Stony Cross has been fixed.

Fixed a wall located on the road in London.

Fixed a wall in Buckingham Palace.

Fixed assets with incorrect transformation axis; now scene objects will be displayed correctly in some places.

Fixed a tiling forest.

The historically incorrect artificial reservoir Beulah Water has been removed.

The grass on the concrete firing points has been removed.

Surface texture resolution has been increased.





DCS: Kola map by Orbx

New content (+): ESUT - Hemavan Airport ESNX - Arvidsjaur Airport ESPG - Boden Heliport Populated region around Hemavan Airport Populated region around Arvidsjaur Airport Updated airfield ground textures Updated Summer textures in the mountain regions of the map.

Updated runway number markings on Poduzhemye, Kalevala and Koshka Yavr Airfield

Trees blocking taxiways at Koshka Yavr Airbase removed.

Removed trees south of the runway at Kalevala.

Fixed issue with planes getting stuck while turning at Kaleveala.

Reduced parking slot size of I01 at Monchegorsk Airport.

Removed trees blocking taxiway at parking slot C17 at Andoya.

Adjusted vector data in the eastern side of Russia.







Campaigns

DCS: A-10C II Outpost Campaign by Stone Sky

Mission 2: Removed ads for the previous Outpost AH-64D campaign.

All missions. Fixed radio spam from AI Aircrafts.





DCS: AH-64D Outpost Campaign by Stone Sky

Mission 1: The player appeared at spot 17 instead of spot 1. Fixed.





DCS: F/A-18C Operation Green Line Campaign by Badger 633

Mission 4: Wing AI crashing into ground fixed.





DCS: F/A-18C: The Rampagers Campaign by Baltic Dragon

Minor edits to briefings, kneeboards and dialogue

Mission 15 updated to reduce risk of fratricide on friendly troops in contact

Mission 16 scoring updated

Missions 1, 3, 11, 12 and 14 updated GBU fuzes for player and wingmen





DCS: F/A-18C Operation Mountain Breeze Campaign by Sandman Simulations

All missions: Flight lead flight behavior smoothened by restricting AB use

All missions: Tuning correct frequency is recognized automatically

Mission 12: Better SA image for player by better AWACS coverage





DCS P-51D Blue Nose Bastards of Bodney Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Normandy 2 map update fixes





DCS Spitfire IX The Big Show Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Normandy 2 map update fixes





DCS P-51D Debden Eagles Campaign by Reflected Simulations

AI not dropping bombs - potential workaround

Mission 3 - all scripting removed because some users get an error.

Outro - AI pathfinding fixes

Normandy 2 map update fixes





DCS Bf-109K-4 Jagdflieger Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Normandy 2 map update fixes





DCS P-47D Wolfpack II Overlord Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Normandy 2 map update fixes





DCS Mosquito FB.VI V for Victory Campaign by Reflected Simulations

Intro mission: AI pathfinding fixes





DCS: F/A-18C Operation Cerberus North Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims

Mission 9 - Adjusted weight of Tornadoes to help improve their performance

Mission 16 - Adjusted triggers to compensate for new splash damage





DCS: F-16C Dragon's Fury Campaign by SorelRo

Missions F-16M13, F-16M14, F-16M15. SnapViews.lua file removed. This file overrides user-saved cockpit snapviews.





DCS: UH-1H The Huey Last Show Campaign by SorelRo