 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20108384 Edited 22 October 2025 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DCS Core

AI (Ground, Air, Sea)

  • AI aircraft. F-16 won't attack head-on targets with missiles in certain cases - fixed.

  • AI aircraft. Dangerous approaches during refueling have been adjusted.

  • AI aircraft. Corrected moving on runway and taxing in some cases.

  • AI aircraft. AV-8B. Fixed nozzles short landing configuration used when conventional landing speed is too high, Power Break Nozzles used, overhead pattern landing added for Harriers.

  • AI aircraft. Tu-160 is not performing air refueling - fixed.

  • AI aircraft. F4U AI sometimes descends to 500 feet before climbing and continuing its mission - fixed.

  • AI aircraft. New tasks added for helicopters:

    • ‘External Cargo Load' and 'External Cargo Unload'. Old task 'Cargo Transportation (External) is removed, and the possibility to add in the mission editor has been hidden for new missions while compatibility with old missions has been retained.

    • ‘External Cargo Load' makes HAI hook up cargo as it was in old task, but after hooking, HAI will continue its route set by the missionmaker so that it is the missionmaker’s responsibility to now limit altitudes and airspeed for such cargo delivery.

    • ‘External Cargo Unload' is an advanced waypoint action with trigger or script. It will make HAI fly towards the cargo drop zone and unhook cargo there (if HAI have any) after calling the task.

    • Some tuning was added to HAI control when it carries external cargo that includes yaw velocity and max AoB limitations when cargo weight is more than 10% of helicopter gross weight. It will reduce arrival and landing speed (40m/s, 77knots, 144 km/h max). (AI flies way too fast with sling load - Aircraft AI Bugs (Non-Combined Arms) - ED Forums)


Dedicated Server


Weapons


  • Additional post penetration checks added for GBU-31.(

https://forum.dcs.world/topic/378982-jdam-settings/

  • ) Note: for the case in forum report 180s is not a suitable setting for this kind of target. It should be set to a shorter one.

  • R-27 missiles. Improved network sync of trajectory. Implemented new semiactive seeker. 

  • Improved network sync of explosions for Air-To-Air and SAM missiles.

  • BetAB-500 and BetAB-500ShP. Fixed excessive splash damage being dealt when these bombs exploded on runways or concrete objects/surfaces. 

User Interface

  • Adjusted colouring and grouping design for the debriefing screen.

  • Coalition join screen bug for cases when players could see units on map while choosing coalition or role, even when “Map only” is chosen for map option in mission - fixed.

  • Dynamic spawn slots interface. Client gets a connection block after several attempts to occupy the slot.

  • Dynamic spawn slots interface. When the main aircraft pilot in multicrew leaves the current slot, other crew members are not automatically removed from the aircraft slots - fixed. 

Mission Editor

  • Added new options for warehouse resource manager interface "COPY TO" functionality(+):

    • ALL Airfields

    • ALL FARPs

    • ALL Ships

    • ALL Others

    • ALL BLUE Airfields

    • ALL BLUE FARPs

    • ALL BLUE Ships

    • ALL BLUE Others

    • ALL RED Airfields

    • ALL RED FARPs

    • ALL RED Ships

    • ALL RED Others

  • Added ability to add subtitles to Radio Transmission Trigger Action.

Graphics / Effects


  • Explosive/smoke effects displayed in MFD in the cockpit have artifacts (black textures) - fixed.


3D Models

  • Added new USSR/RF civilian trucks with various liveries: GAZ-66, KamAZ 43101, URAL 4320 (refueler ATZ-5, flatbed version and canopy version), ZIL-131 tractor unit. In the list of units they will be displayed with the mark "civil".

  • Added new liveries for technical LC series.

Features


  • Multiplayer dynamic aircraft slots. Aircraft (usually larger aircraft) spawning in open shelter parking that are too small to contain the aircraft in question - fixed.

  • Dynamically spawned FARPs via script/API do not appear in dynamic slots interface - fixed.

  • Added coalition change block: this functionality allows server admins to prevent players changing coalition at any time. If Block is activated then only initial coalition choice is allowed for the player and player won't be able to change it until time specified by mission designer passes.

  • “Release slot” action is not correctly working in track replay - fixed.

Launcher

  • Fixed. Position of checkboxes on the Files > Available page.

  • Fixed. Error when trying to open FC2024 bundle.

  • Fixed. Links to products’ pages in the news.

Currenthill Asset Pack

  • Fixed liveries for the T-90A, Mi-28N and T-95MS.

  • Fixed the list of available payloads in ME for the Mi-28N and Tu-95MS.


DCS: MiG-29A Fulcrum by Eagle Dynamics

  • AFCS :

    • Improved: Autopilot-induced oscillations. (work in progress).

  • FCR: 

    • Fixed: Cooperation mode track range bug.

    • Fixed: Random STT break.

    • Fixed: Azimuth zone switch and delta H knob do not affect close combat mode anymore.

    • Fixed: Lost track  in CC mode if COOP is on.

  • IRST:

    • Fixed: Gun trigger guard for NAV mode.

    • Fixed: Radar acquisition (COOP mode) in OPT and HELMET modes.

    • Fixed: Missile acquisition in OPT and HELMET modes.

    • Fixed: Tone and voice message in Boresight (BS) and Grid.

    • Fixed: IRST Close Combat (CC) and FCR CC formats.

    • Fixed: Wrong segmented HMD indication.

  • Weapons:

    • Added Training mode for bomb, rocket and gun (can choose in DTС (see the description in the game manual).

    • Fixed: Missile launch in BS mode.

    • Fixed: Missile emergency launch is restricted on ground.

    • Fixed: NOLA  indication freezed.

    • Fixed: KMGU unloading.

    • Fixed: Corrected self altitude based on the laser range.

  • SPO-15:

    • Fixed: Database update: changed condition for CW illumination for F-4 to illuminate for all AIM-7 variants.

    • Fixed:  wrong elevation volume when a submode changes bar pattern, was causing extremely faint signals in those cases from AI radars in search mode.

    • Adjusted formatting for occlusion remarks in kneeboard.

  • Fixed: Damaged engines continue to spin at 80% RPM.

  • Fixed: Test HUD color.

  • Fixed:  APU power mode (hydro source instead of apu cold crank).

  • Fixed:  Startup mode switch logic.

  • AFCS BIT can't complete when using FFB (stick pos checking disengaged in FFB case).

  • Editing the oxygen panel switches.

  • Fixed: HUD/HDD start up. (The HUD/HDD display should appear approximately 54 seconds after turning on NAVIGATION after a cold start. (Ground power must be present.) If none of the GYRO Man, GYRO STBY, or NAV controls are enabled, the page is displayed without the airplane, pitch and bank scales, horizon line).

  • Fixed: Damaged INS continue to steer HUD/HDD directional ring to true north.

  • Added sound when scrolling messages on the AEKRAN, and slightly adjusted the message format.

  • Fixed: Missing max G-load on the AOA/G meter.

  • Fixed: Display export needed the correct aspect.

  • Fixed: Added Shaking the rubber band over the HDD.

  • Fixed: Left (red) nav light stays on when the corresponding wing is cropped.

  • Fixed: AI and static units have wrong configuration of exhaust nozzles when cold.

  • Fixed: VR. Helmet is not drawn correctly when the "Force IPD Distance" parameter is changed.

  • Command "Gun Trigger - toggle(FIRST DETENT/RELEASE)" has been added with categories 'Stick', 'HOTAS', 'Special'.

  • Fixed: The angle of attack measurement range on the AOA/G meter.

  • Fixed: Logbook not recording time in MiG-29A.

  • Fixed: PRMG channel is set to 54 at mission start.

DCS: F-16C Viper by Eagle Dynamics

  • Added first-person view Visor effect.

  • New units added to the NCTR database(+):

    • MG29 - MiG-29 Fulcrum

    • L39 - L-39C

    • AJS37 - AJS-37

    • F14 - F-14A-135-GR

    • F4 - F-4E-45MC

    • TU16 - H-6J (AI unit)

    • JF17 - JF-17

    • MF1 - Mirage F1

    • AV8B - AV-8B (limited to forward aspect only)

    • F15 - F-15E

    • C130 - KC-130 (AI unit)

    • TU95 - Tu-95 (AI unit)

    • F-117 removed from the NCTR database.

  • MIDS name table updated.

  • Fixed: Significant lag in frame rate and game stutter when ATP XR entered/exited.

  • Fixed: Point track drifts off target after switching to non-tracking camera.

  • Fixed: HOTAS Strafe command (UNCAGE >1 sec) does not change SMS format to STRF.

  • Fixed: VR. Helmet is not drawn correctly when the "Force IPD Distance" parameter is changed.

  • Fixed: ATP A-A TGP moves off track erratically at start of tracking.

  • Fixed: MFD format selection issues.


DCS: F/A-18C Hornet by Eagle Dynamics 

  • Added first-person view Visor effect.

  • Fixed: JDAM/JSOW: QTY reset if another weapon is selected.

  • Fixed: VR. Helmet is not drawn correctly when the "Force IPD Distance" parameter is changed.

  • Fixed: RWR Friendly "NO ID" option not working in SA page.


DCS: AH-64D by Eagle Dynamics

  • Added "Multifunctional Input (Center)" to AH-64D CPG Controls.

  • Renamed the "Consent To Fire" command in AH-64D Pilot Controls to "Multifunctional Input (Center)" to more accurately describe AI CPG functions added to this command in the DCS update on July 23.

  • Added AI Subtitles checkbox in AH-64D Special tab options to selectively disable George subtitles during gameplay.

    • NOTE: If DCS subtitles are disabled entirely in the Misc tab options, the AI Subtitles option in the Special tab will be overridden and the George AI subtitles will also be disabled.

  • Fixed: George speech volume adheres to the intercom volume as set by MASTER knob on the COMM panel. Rotating the MASTER knob fully left (counter-clockwise) will mute George and disable his subtitles.

  • Improved AI Pilot user interface.

    • Added AI Helper Interface for viewing available AI Pilot commands.

    • Renamed CMWS mode to DEFN (Defense) and is only accessible with long press (>0.5s) of the George AI - Show/Hide command to improve workflow between FLT, H-B, and CMBT.

  • Improved AI Pilot logic(+).

    • Uses PERF page to assess power margins and provides verbal feedback if player assigns airspeed/altitude parameters that exceed acceptable power margins for conditions. 

    • Avoids and corrects for exceeding torque limitations.

    • Avoids and corrects rotor droop (slowing rotor from too much collective).

    • Avoids low speeds if power limited (i.e., insufficient power to hover out-of-ground-effect)

    • Avoids speeds below Velocity Safe Single Engine (VSSE) if only one engine is operating.

    • Improved power lever behavior on the ground and in flight.

    • Automatic switch between "nose-to-tail trim" at low speeds and "aerodynamic trim" at high speeds.

    • When CMBT Up-Short command is pressed, will align the nose to the TADS line-of-sight, FCR NTS target, or Rocket Steering Cursor, as it contextually applies to what the player is doing in the CPG seat.

  • Added new speed settings.

    • Added Multifunctional Input command for toggling between using ground speed (GS) or true airspeed (TAS) as assigned speed reference. 0 knots (hover) can only be set to GS.

    • Added more speed options for realistic maneuvers, tactics, or time-on-target arrivals. Speed options now include 0, 20, 40, 60, 75, 90, 100, 110, 120, and MAX.

  • Added new altitude settings.

    • Added Multifunctional Input command for toggling between using radar altimeter or barometric altimeter as assigned altitude reference.

    • Improved switching logic between altitude references when operating over terrain with high elevations.

  • Added: GND (Ground) interface mode. Includes commands for start-up and shutdown procedures, to include intermediate stages of readiness.

  • Added: Exterior lighting settings in DEFN mode. Includes multiple exterior lighting configurations, including black out for combat conditions.

  • Fixed: TSD PAN to POINT> does not work if no points are visible on TSD.

  • Fixed: Some MPD button states do not affect other MPD on the BAM page.

  • Fixed: RF missile target data erroneously retained when sight is changed.


Known Issue: Switching George AI Pilot’s altitude reference between radar and barometric when hovering at an altitude of 20 feet or less over the surface can cause a conversion error that will force George to land and may not be able to switch back to radar altitude. This has been fixed internally.


DCS: Mi-24P Hind by Eagle Dynamics


DCS: Data Transfer Cartridge (DTC) by Eagle Dynamics

  • Added F-16 and F/A-18 Reprogramming RWR threat tables:

    • F-16 RWR reprogrammed on RWR tab within “Threat Tables (ELINT)” DTC partition.

      • Reorder threat priorities for HIGH ALT and LOW ALT threat tables.

      • Select which radar types are programmed within the RWR database and assign radar types to only be displayed when enabling SEARCH or UNKNOWN buttons.

    • F/A-18 RWR reprogrammed on DIS TYPE tab within “Threat Tables/Countermeasures (ALR-67)” DTC partition.

      • Reorder threat priorities for NORM, AI, AAA, UNK, and FRND threat tables.

      • Select which radar types are programmed within the RWR database, designate radar types as FRIEND, and assign ASPJ to only jam specific radar types.

  • Delete SPO-15 threat program choosing from DTC.

  • Fixed: Airfield RW direction is always zero if there are L/R RW types.

  • Fixed: GUI Error when trying to change runway in Airdromes tab in some cases.

  • Fixed: GUI Error when Import\\Load DTC after using Route Point Arrows.

  • Fixed: MiG-29A Data from Program 1 tab is displayed in Program2 tab in some cases. 

  • Auto choosing aircraft type (If there is aircraft with skill "player", need to choose this type automatically on "New" window).

  • MiG-29A: Added airdromes sorting in the drop-down menu.

  • Fixed: Keystrokes during exporting DTC file picked up in cockpit.


DCS: CH-47F by Eagle Dynamics

  • Fixed. Incorrect input via scratchpad on the REF SELECT page.

  • Fixed. Can’t change VOR/ILS frequency via Presets page.

  • Fixed. Back ramp visibility when the machinegun is installed.

  • Fixed. LEFT_MFCS viewport not visible.

  • Added. Unique cockpit noises for VOIP background.

  • Improved. Controls indicator now has information:

    • stick trim

    • pedals trim

    • throttles

    • ground detent


DCS: NS430 by Eagle Dynamics

  • Fixed. It is impossible to turn off the 3D model in the MiG-29A cockpit.

  • Fixed. The last page stays visible after powered off the device.


DCS: F-4E Phantom II by Heatblur Simulations

  • NEW: Added the DCS F-4E Phantom II Guide by Chuck Owl to Docs (Mods/aircraft/F-4E/Doc) and to the Virtual Browser. 

  • NEW: Added Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), providing insight into various aircraft systems. Access via RCTRL+I or the clickable document holder on the pilot’s left sidewall. (WIP)

    • Fuel System page.

    • Electric System page.

    • Engine page.

    • Mission Editor option: “Allow use of EFB”.

  • NEW: Added Persistent Aircraft system: allows saving and loading the same aircraft—including its properties, wear, tear, and condition—across missions or campaigns. The aircraft state is automatically saved when successfully left on the ground.

    • Enabled via either the Mission Editor or Special Option.

    • If enabled through Special Option, press the “Initialize Persistent Aircraft State” keybind in-game to initialize aircraft state saving (LCTRL+P).

    • Aircraft is tracked by its livery and tail number.

    • Optionally, a Persistent Aircraft Key can be set in the Mission Editor to enforce specific airframe continuity across missions (useful for campaign builders). Mission Editor persistence settings override user Special Options.

  • NEW: Added QF-4E aerial target drone AI unit with dedicated livery.

  • NEW: Added (partial) Display/Screen Export (see manual for details).

  • Systems: Wear and Quality improvements:

    • Flight instruments now exhibit degraded behavior when of low quality or worn (e.g. reduced accuracy, sluggish needle response, increased friction).

    • Implemented random failures based on each component’s Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) and current aircraft condition.

    • Aircraft wear now negatively affects aerodynamic and engine performance.

  • Systems: Fixed pilot glareshield bending in the wrong direction while rolling.

  • Systems: Adjusted cockpit pressure regulator efficiency.

  • Systems: Corrected power sources for Landing, Anti-Collision, and Fuselage lights.

  • Systems: Added Combat Tree (AN/APX-80A IFF Interrogator System). Added “Combat-Tree Spoofable” Mission Editor option. (NEW)

  • Weapons: TV-guided weapons improvements (+):

    • Implemented improved gyro spin logic (see manual).

    • Added force-activation (see manual).

    • ARM light logic decoupled from weapon arming (3-minute timer for TV-guided weapons).

    • ARM light can be ignored for TV-guided weapons.

    • Mavericks now feature proper gyro spin-up/spin-down logic (spin-up ~3 minutes; spin-down starts shortly after deselecting).

    • Uncaging a Maverick before full spin-up will cause severe camera jitter and may damage the camera as it is thrown into the gimbals.

  • Weapons: Fixed broken seeker on CATM (training Sidewinder).

  • Weapons: Fixed CAGE+TV and CAGE+ARM preventing A/A weapons use.

  • Weapons: Added Zuni Rockets (by DSPlayer). (NEW)

  • Weapons: Fixed missing appearance options for AIM-9 (by DSPlayer).

  • Multicrew: Fixed WSO throttle animation sync.

  • Kneeboard: Improvements to Turnpoints page(+):

    • Increased maximum number of waypoints from 10 to 20.

    • Added waypoint names and types.

    • Fixed magnetic variation display.

    • Renamed spawn point label from “Initial Point” to “Starting Point” to avoid confusion with target IP.

    • Improved formatting.

  • Sound: Fixed conflicting speedbrake sound bug.

  • RWR: Added handoff diamond manual switching.

  • RWR: Updated database (also including units from Currenthill).

  • RWR: Updated handoff sounds.

  • RWR: Added RWR utility site to Virtual Browser (by DSPlayer).

  • JESTER: Added the “Jester UI Animation Speed” Special Option. (NEW)

  • JESTER: Fixed “lost cabin pressure” call triggering too frequently.

  • JESTER: Added an "Own Markers" subcategory to the Navigation Map Markers menu.

  • JESTER: Jester now uses the AN/APX-80A IFF Interrogator combat tree. Added new IFF Jester menu entries. (NEW)

  • JESTER: Improved prioritization of CMS dispensing.

  • JESTER: Fixed countermeasures quantity readout.

  • JESTER: Fixed Jester keeping flares off after temporarily disabling them.

  • JESTER: Renamed “Talk With Me” to “Talk To Me” in the Jester menu.

  • Missions: Adjusted WSO Startup lesson takeoff parameters to mitigate problems with autopilot engagement.

  • Visual: New exterior model with Israeli refueling probe (visual only for now) and Greek AUP.

  • Inputs: Fixed stuck navigation computer rollers.

  • Inputs: Added pilot throttle outboard animation in afterburner range.

  • Inputs: Fixed 3-position knobs remaining operable when damaged.

  • Inputs: Default chaff burst interval set to 0.4 s.

  • Inputs: Fixed Altimeter Mode and APX-80 Test/Challenge switch clickable and animation being reversed (for mission makers).

  • Localization: Updated CN bind localization.



DCS: F-14 Tomcat by Heatblur Simulations

  • NEW: Added F-14A-135-GR (Early) variant (+):

    • Added Pratt & Whitney TF30-P-414A engines

    • Added AN/ALR-45/50 radar warning receiver with strobe display

    • RIO pit: implemented corresponding RWR-related panels (right console and lights on front panel)

    • Pilot pit: implemented appropriate volume panel and tacan panel (left console)

    • Added a dedicated livery: VF-101 Grim Reapers AD123 (1978)

  • NEW: Added raw radar audio to AN/ALQ-100/126 ECM 

  • Inputs: Added "Pre-Contact" and "Intent To Refuel" keybinds

  • Inputs: Fixed some functions not being bindable to mouse

  • RWR: Updated threats library

  • Updated the manual




DCS: OH-58D Kiowa Warrior by Polychop Simulations

  • Fixed: Bingo Fuel warning on CPG load-in.

  • Fixed: MMS disturbance effect removed.

  • RWR flickering excessively.

  • Fixed: Hellfire missiles should show codes in STBY.

  • Fixed: CTD when using certain entries in the FIRE MSNS HOG menu.

  • Fixed: When inputting a new frequency it will auto change the freq if it out of range instead of giving an error message.

  • Fixed: Unable to enter FM frequency within the COMMS page.


DCS: SA-342 Gazelle by Polychop Simulations

  • Fixed: CTD when leaving the cockpit.


DCS: Black Shark by Eagle Dynamics

  • Fixed FPS drop when a Vikhr missile appears on Shkval display
    (

https://forum.dcs.world/topic/321754-shkval-continues-to-make-fps-go-alot-lower-both-stmt/


DCS: Flaming Cliffs 2024 by Eagle Dynamics

  • MiG-29. Autopilot-induced oscillations fixed


DCS: Normandy 2.0 Map by Ugra Media

  • A new winter season has been added.

  • New airfields have been added (+): Alderney, Guernsey, Jersey, Headcorn, Holmsley South, Northolt Saint-Pol-Bryas, Bembridge.

  • New hangars have been added at Orly, Creil, Ford, Hawkinge, and West Malling airfields.

  • New ATC towers have been added to Tangmere and West Malling airfields.

  • An officer's canteen and an operating room have been added to Kenley Airfield.

  • Kenley, Ford, and High Halden airfields have been changed - the airfield territory has been updated, new facilities and caponiers have been added.

  • The old Headcorn airfield has been renamed Lashenden.

  • Fixed taxiways at (+): Abbeville Drucat, Amiens-Glisy, Amiens-Glisy, Argentan, Avranches, Beauvais-Tille, Bernay Saint Martin, Chailey, Deauville, Deauville, Detling, Dinan-Trelivan, Dunkirk, Farnborough, Fecamp-Benouvilles, Flers, Friston, Funtington, Funtington, Gravesend, Hauterive, Hawkinge, Headcorn, High Halden, Kenley, Lashenden, Lymington, St Aubin, St Omer Wizernes, Triqueville, Vrigny, West Malling.

  • The size of parking lots at Biggin Hill, High Halden, Ford, Chailey, Conches, Needs Oar Point, Lympne, Kenley, Tangmer, West Malling, Saint-Omer Wizernes, Orly airfields have been increased.

  • The capital hangars at Bazenville, Brucheville, Cardonville, Longues-sur-Mer, Sainte-Laurent-sur-Mer, Saint Pierre du Mont, Sommervieu airfields have been removed.

  • New unique venues have been added(+): Grand Opera, Highbury Stadium, Wembley Stadium, Royal Albert Hall, Dover Castle, Western Heights Of Dover, Abbaye de Jumieges, Amiens Cathedral, Bayeux Cathedral, Bertangles Chateau, Chateau Gaillard , Cherbourg Fort du Roule, Evreux Cathedral, NotreDame de Rouen, Royal Hospital Haslar, St James Hospital, Chelsea Arena, Royal Hospital Chelsea, Moulin Rouge, Grand Theater de Calais, Yves du Manoir, HMP Winchester, Musee Galliera, Paris Pere Lachaise Crematorium, St Martin-in-the-Fields, Times Building, Chelsea Bridge, Pont de Bercy, Bridge leopold, Notre Dame Catholic Church at Calais, Calais Lighthouse, Calais Town Hall, Tour du Guet, Rouen Prison.

  • 50 new scenes of German radars have been added.

  • The islands of Jersey, Guernsey and Oderni have been added.

  • 12 generic stadiums have been added in London, Paris, Dunkirk, Amiens, Calais, Le Havre, Lens.

  • Added tram lines in London.

  • Damaged buildings and structures have been added in London, Paris, Cherbourg, Caen, Le Havre, Rouen, Calais, Amiens.

  • The terrain has been fixed and a forest has been added on the coast between Folkestone and Dover.

  • Fixed the bridge on the north side of Ile Saint-Germain.

  • The topography of the river north of Stony Cross has been fixed.

  • Fixed a wall located on the road in London.

  • Fixed a wall in Buckingham Palace.

  • Fixed assets with incorrect transformation axis; now scene objects will be displayed correctly in some places.

  • Fixed a tiling forest.

  • The historically incorrect artificial reservoir Beulah Water has been removed.

  • The grass on the concrete firing points has been removed.

  • Surface texture resolution has been increased.



DCS: Kola map by Orbx

  • New content (+):

    • ESUT - Hemavan Airport

    • ESNX - Arvidsjaur Airport

    • ESPG - Boden Heliport

    • Populated region around Hemavan Airport

    • Populated region around Arvidsjaur Airport

    • Updated airfield ground textures

    • Updated Summer textures in the mountain regions of the map.

  • Updated runway number markings on Poduzhemye, Kalevala and Koshka Yavr Airfield

  • Trees blocking taxiways at Koshka Yavr Airbase removed.

  • Removed trees south of the runway at Kalevala.

  • Fixed issue with planes getting stuck while turning at Kaleveala.

  • Reduced parking slot size of I01 at Monchegorsk Airport.

  • Removed trees blocking taxiway at parking slot C17 at Andoya.

  • Adjusted vector data in the eastern side of Russia.



Campaigns

DCS: A-10C II Outpost Campaign by Stone Sky

  • Mission 2: Removed ads for the previous Outpost AH-64D campaign.

  • All missions. Fixed radio spam from AI Aircrafts.


DCS: AH-64D Outpost Campaign by Stone Sky

  • Mission 1: The player appeared at spot 17 instead of spot 1. Fixed.


DCS: F/A-18C Operation Green Line Campaign by Badger 633

  •  Mission 4: Wing AI crashing into ground fixed.


DCS: F/A-18C: The Rampagers Campaign by Baltic Dragon 

  • Minor edits to briefings, kneeboards and dialogue 

  • Mission 15 updated to reduce risk of fratricide on friendly troops in contact 

  • Mission 16 scoring updated

  • Missions 1, 3, 11, 12 and 14 updated GBU fuzes for player and wingmen


DCS: F/A-18C Operation Mountain Breeze Campaign by Sandman Simulations

  • All missions: Flight lead flight behavior smoothened by restricting AB use

  • All missions: Tuning correct frequency is recognized automatically

  • Mission 12: Better SA image for player by better AWACS coverage


DCS P-51D Blue Nose Bastards of Bodney Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Normandy 2 map update fixes


DCS Spitfire IX The Big Show Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Normandy 2 map update fixes


DCS P-51D Debden Eagles Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • AI not dropping bombs - potential workaround

  • Mission 3 - all scripting removed because some users get an error.

  • Outro - AI pathfinding fixes

  • Normandy 2 map update fixes


DCS Bf-109K-4 Jagdflieger Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Normandy 2 map update fixes


DCS P-47D Wolfpack II Overlord Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Normandy 2 map update fixes


DCS Mosquito FB.VI V for Victory Campaign by Reflected Simulations

  • Intro mission: AI pathfinding fixes


DCS: F/A-18C Operation Cerberus North Campaign by Ground Pounder Sims

  • Mission 9 - Adjusted weight of Tornadoes to help improve their performance

  • Mission 16 - Adjusted triggers to compensate for new splash damage


DCS: F-16C Dragon's Fury Campaign by SorelRo

  • Missions F-16M13, F-16M14,  F-16M15. SnapViews.lua file removed. This file overrides user-saved cockpit snapviews.


DCS: UH-1H The Huey Last Show Campaign by SorelRo

  • Mission 11. AI behaviour, trigger zones and trigger logic updated

Changed files in this update

DCS Wold Content Depot 223751
  • Loading history…
DLC 223770 DLC Mustang Depot 223770
  • Loading history…
DLC 240280 DLC KA-50 Depot 240280
  • Loading history…
DLC 240300 DLC CA Depot 240300
  • Loading history…
DLC 240500 DLC UH-1H Huey Depot 240500
  • Loading history…
DLC 245570 DLC A-10A Depot 245570
  • Loading history…
DLC 245580 DLC Su-25 Depot 245580
  • Loading history…
DLC 245810 DLC A-10C Depot 245810
  • Loading history…
DLC 249310 DCS: Mi-8MTv2 Hip (249310) Depot Depot 249310
  • Loading history…
DLC 250300 DLC F-15C Depot 250300
  • Loading history…
DLC 250310 Su-27: DCS Flaming Cliffs DLC (250310) Depot Depot 250310
  • Loading history…
DLC 250990 DCS: Fw 190 D-9 Depot 250990
  • Loading history…
DLC 306240 DCS: F-86F Sabre Depot 306240
  • Loading history…
DLC 316960 DCS: Bf 109 K-4 Kurfürst (316960) Depot Depot 316960
  • Loading history…
DLC 316961 Black Shark 2: Republic Campaign (316961) Depot Depot 316961
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 316963 Su-27: The Ultimate Argument Campaign (316963) Depot Depot 316963
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 316964 DCS: MiG-21bis (316964) Depot Depot 316964
  • Loading history…
DLC 316965 DCS: L-39 Albatros (316965) Depot Depot 316965
  • Loading history…
DLC 316966 DCS: C-101 (316966) Depot Depot 316966
  • Loading history…
DLC 316967 DCS: MiG-15Bis (316967) Depot Depot 316967
  • Loading history…
DLC 411890 DCS: Strait of Hormuz Map (411890) Depot Depot 411890
  • Loading history…
DLC 411891 DCS: NEVADA Test and Training Range Map (411891) Depot Depot 411891
  • Loading history…
DLC 411892 DCS: M-2000C (411892) Depot Depot 411892
  • Loading history…
DLC 411893 DCS: F-14 Tomcat (411893) Depot Depot 411893
  • Loading history…
DLC 411894 DCS: F-5E Tiger II (411894) Depot Depot 411894
  • Loading history…
DLC 411900 F-15C: Red Flag Campaign (411900) Depot Depot 411900
  • Loading history…
DLC 411901 A-10C: Red Flag Campaign (411901) Depot Depot 411901
  • Loading history…
DLC 411910 DCS: SA342M Gazelle (411910) Depot Depot 411910
  • Loading history…
DLC 411911 A-10C: Enemy Within Campaign (411911) Depot Depot 411911
  • Loading history…
DLC 411920 DCS: Spitfire Mk IX (411920) Depot Depot 411920
  • Loading history…
DLC 411930 DCS: AJS-37 Viggen (411930) Depot Depot 411930
  • Loading history…
DLC 411940 Depot 411940
  • Loading history…
DLC 411950 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet (411950) Depot Depot 411950
  • Loading history…
DLC 549200 A-10C: Piercing Fury Campaign (549200) Depot Depot 549200
  • Loading history…
DLC 555530 A-10C: Advanced Aircraft Training Qualification Campaign (555530) Depot Depot 555530
  • Loading history…
DLC 555531 A-10C: Basic Flight Training Campaign (555531) Depot Depot 555531
  • Loading history…
DLC 555532 P-51D: High Stakes Campaign (555532) Depot Depot 555532
  • Loading history…
DLC 602620 A-10C: Stone Shield Campaign (602620) Depot Depot 602620
  • Loading history…
DLC 602621 Mi-8MTV2: The Border Campaign (602621) Depot Depot 602621
  • Loading history…
DLC 602622 F-5E: Aggressors Basic Fighter Maneuvers Campaign (602622) Depot Depot 602622
  • Loading history…
DLC 602623 The Museum Relic Campaign (602623) Depot Depot 602623
  • Loading history…
DLC 684850 DCS: Normandy 1944 Map (684850) Depot Depot 684850
  • Loading history…
DLC 684851 DCS: World War II Assets Pack (684851) Depot Depot 684851
  • Loading history…
DLC 685080 F-5E: Aggressors Air Combat Maneuver Campaign (685080) Depot Depot 685080
  • Loading history…
DLC 695860 Spitfire: Epsom Campaign (695860) Depot Depot 695860
  • Loading history…
DLC 706180 A-10C: Tactical Training Qualification Campaign (706180) Depot Depot 706180
  • Loading history…
DLC 726690 Su-33 for DCS World (726690) Depot Depot 726690
  • Loading history…
DLC 728300 F-15C: The Georgian War Campaign (728300) Depot Depot 728300
  • Loading history…
DLC 728301 Mi-8MTV2: Oilfield Campaign (728301) Depot Depot 728301
  • Loading history…
DLC 728302 UH-1H: Argo Campaign (728302) Depot Depot 728302
  • Loading history…
DLC 759130 DCS: AV-8B Night Attack V/STOL (759130) Depot Depot 759130
  • Loading history…
DLC 780140 P-51D Mustang: Operation Charnwood Campaign (780140) Depot Depot 780140
  • Loading history…
DLC 890250 DCS: M-2000C - Red Flag Campaign by Baltic Dragon (890250) Depot Depot 890250
  • Loading history…
DLC 890290 DCS: L-39 Albatros - Kursant Campaign (890290) Depot Depot 890290
  • Loading history…
DLC 917390 DCS: Yak-52 (917390) Depot Depot 917390
  • Loading history…
DLC 918970 F-15C: Aggressors BFM Campaign (918970) Depot Depot 918970
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System (933980) Depot Depot 933980
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 NS430 for Mi-8 Depot 933981
  • Loading history…
DLC 933980 NS430 for L-39 Depot 933982
  • Loading history…
DLC 935010 DCS: Mi-8MTV2 and Ka-50 Memory of a Hero Campaign (935010) Depot Depot 935010
  • Loading history…
DLC 957110 MiG-29: DCS Flaming Cliffs (957110) Depot Depot 957110
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024700 DCS: Combined Arms Frontlines Georgia Campaign (1024700) Depot Depot 1024700
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024701 DCS: P-51D Mustang Blue Nosed Bastards of Bodney Campaign (1024701) Depot Depot 1024701
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024702 DCS: MiG-19P Farmer (1024702) Depot Depot 1024702
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024703 DCS: Christen Eagle II (1024703) Depot Depot 1024703
  • Loading history…
DLC 1024704 DCS: Spitfire LF Mk.IX The Big Show Campaign (1024704) Depot Depot 1024704
  • Loading history…
DLC 1061310 DCS: A-10C Warthog - The Enemy Within 3.0 Campaign (1061310) Depot Depot 1061310
  • Loading history…
DLC 1084210 DCS: I-16 (1084210) Depot Depot 1084210
  • Loading history…
DLC 1090850 DCS: F-16C Viper (1090850) Depot Depot 1090850
  • Loading history…
DLC 1101970 DCS: Fw 190 A-8 (1101970) Depot Depot 1101970
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120300 DCS: Syria Map (1120300) Depot Depot 1120300
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120301 DCS: The Channel Map (1120301) Depot Depot 1120301
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120302 F/A-18C: Aggressors BFM Campaign (1120302) Depot Depot 1120302
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120304 DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt (1120304) Depot Depot 1120304
  • Loading history…
DLC 1120305 DCS: Supercarrier (1120305) Depot Depot 1120305
  • Loading history…
DLC 1136150 DCS: Bf 109 K-4 Kurfürst - Jagdflieger Campaign (1136150) Depot Depot 1136150
  • Loading history…
DLC 1141980 DCS: UH-1H Huey - Worlds Apart Campaign (1141980) Depot Depot 1141980
  • Loading history…
DLC 1199120 DCS: JF-17 Thunder (1199120) Depot Depot 1199120
  • Loading history…
DLC 1347090 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet - Serpents Head 2 Campaign (1347090) Depot Depot 1347090
  • Loading history…
DLC 1357330 DCS: F-86F Sabre: Hunters Over the Yalu Campaign (1357330) Depot Depot 1357330
  • Loading history…
DLC 1405240 DCS: Mi-8MTV2 Crew Part 1 Campaign (1405240) Depot Depot 1405240
  • Loading history…
DLC 1405241 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Raven One Сampaign (1405241) Depot Depot 1405241
  • Loading history…
DLC 1417260 DCS: A-10C II Warthog (1417260) Depot Depot 1417260
  • Loading history…
DLC 1418400 DCS: Fw 190 A-8 Horrido! Campaign (1418400) Depot Depot 1418400
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536950 DCS: F-5E Black Sea Resolve '79 Campaign (1536950) Depot Depot 1536950
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536951 DCS: AV-8B Sky Warrior Campaign (1536951) Depot Depot 1536951
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536952 DCS: F/A-18C Hornet Rising Squall Campaign (1536952) Depot Depot 1536952
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536953 DCS: F-16C Viper Red Flag 21-1 Campaign (1536953) Depot Depot 1536953
  • Loading history…
DLC 1536954 DCS: F-14A Zone 5 Campaign (1536954) Depot Depot 1536954
  • Loading history…
DLC 1537760 DCS: F/A-18C Operation Pontus Campaign (1537760) Depot Depot 1537760
  • Loading history…
DLC 1593360 DCS: Mi-24P HIND (1593360) Depot Depot 1593360
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610880 DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt Wolfpack Campaign (1610880) Depot Depot 1610880
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610881 DCS: Black Shark 2 Pandemic Campaign (1610881) Depot Depot 1610881
  • Loading history…
DLC 1610882 DCS: A-10C II Tank Killer Operation Persian Freedom Campaign (1610882) Depot Depot 1610882
  • Loading history…
DLC 1643290 DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion Campaign (1643290) Depot Depot 1643290
  • Loading history…
DLC 1677150 DCS: Mariana Islands Map (1677150) Depot Depot 1677150
  • Loading history…
DLC 1678260 DCS: F-14A Fear the Bones Campaign (1678260) Depot Depot 1678260
  • Loading history…
DLC 1683700 DCS: MiG-21bis Battle of Krasnodar Campaign (1683700) Depot Depot 1683700
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690510 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for C-101EB (1690510) Depot Depot 1690510
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690511 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for C-101СС (1690511) Depot Depot 1690511
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690512 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for L-39С (1690512) Depot Depot 1690512
  • Loading history…
DLC 1690513 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for Mi-8MTV2 (1690513) Depot Depot 1690513
  • Loading history…
DLC 1721210 DCS: MiG-21 Constant Peg Campaign (1721210) Depot Depot 1721210
  • Loading history…
DLC 1724230 DCS: Mosquito FB VI (1724230) Depot Depot 1724230
  • Loading history…
DLC 1725570 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System (1725570) Depot Depot 1725570
  • Loading history…
DLC 1770580 DCS: AH-64D (1770580) Depot Depot 1770580
  • Loading history…
DLC 1853640 DCS: A-10C Tank Killer Iron Flag Part 1 (1853640) Depot Depot 1853640
  • Loading history…
DLC 1855800 DCS: UH-1H Huey Paradise Lost (1855800) Depot Depot 1855800
  • Loading history…
DLC 1882810 DCS: NS 430 Navigation System for SA342 Gazelle (1882810) Depot Depot 1882810
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941330 DCS: MAD Campaign by Stone Sky (1941330) Depot Depot 1941330
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941331 DCS: AV-8B Hormuz Freedom Campaign by SorelRo (1941331) Depot Depot 1941331
  • Loading history…
DLC 1941332 DCS: F/A-18C Operation Cerberus North by Ground Pounder Sims (1941332) Depot Depot 1941332
  • Loading history…
DLC 1952280 DCS: A-10C Operation Agile Spear Campaign by Combat King Simulations (1952280) Depot Depot 1952280
  • Loading history…
DLC 1961240 DCS: F-14B Operation Sandworm Campaign by Sandman Simulations (1961240) Depot Depot 1961240
  • Loading history…
DLC 2004130 DCS: Spitfire Beware! Beware! Campaign by Reflected Sims (2004130) Depot Depot 2004130
  • Loading history…
DLC 2017210 DCS: South Atlantic (2017210) Depot Depot 2017210
  • Loading history…
DLC 2019580 DCS: MAD JF-17 Campaign by Stone Sky (2019580) Depot Depot 2019580
  • Loading history…
DLC 2057930 DCS: F/A-18C Raven One: Dominant Fury campaign by Baltic Dragon (2057930) Depot Depot 2057930
  • Loading history…
DLC 2071330 DCS: Mirage F1 (2071330) Depot Depot 2071330
  • Loading history…
DLC 2147490 DCS: MB-339 (2147490) Depot Depot 2147490
  • Loading history…
DLC 2214600 DCS: Black Shark 3 (2214600) Depot Depot 2214600
  • Loading history…
DLC 2236870 DCS: F/A-18C Rise of the Persian Lion II Campaign by Badger633 (2236870) Depot Depot 2236870
  • Loading history…
DLC 2281560 DCS: Mosquito V for Victory Campaign by Reflected Simulations (2281560) Depot Depot 2281560
  • Loading history…
DLC 2281600 DCS: F-14 Speed & Angels Campaign by Reflected Simulations (2281600) Depot Depot 2281600
  • Loading history…
DLC 2286850 DCS: MAD AH-64D Campaign by Stone Sky (2286850) Depot Depot 2286850
  • Loading history…
DLC 2288320 DCS: DCS: AV-8B Kerman Campaign by Ground Pounder Sim (2288320) Depot Depot 2288320
  • Loading history…
DLC 2316470 Depot 2316470
  • Loading history…
DLC 2316890 Depot 2316890
  • Loading history…
DLC 2320360 Depot 2320360
  • Loading history…
DLC 2413980 Depot 2413980
  • Loading history…
DLC 2431910 Depot 2431910
  • Loading history…
DLC 2518950 Depot 2518950
  • Loading history…
DLC 2545060 Depot 2545060
  • Loading history…
DLC 2635100 Depot 2635100
  • Loading history…
DLC 2635860 Depot 2635860
  • Loading history…
DLC 2692050 Depot 2692050
  • Loading history…
DLC 2742450 Depot 2742450
  • Loading history…
DLC 2778890 Depot 2778890
  • Loading history…
DLC 2860310 Depot 2860310
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893790 Depot 2893790
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893800 Depot 2893800
  • Loading history…
DLC 2893810 Depot 2893810
  • Loading history…
DLC 2943690 Depot 2943690
  • Loading history…
DLC 2948500 Depot 2948500
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982410 Depot 2982410
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982420 Depot 2982420
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982430 Depot 2982430
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982440 Depot 2982440
  • Loading history…
DLC 2982450 Depot 2982450
  • Loading history…
DLC 3015300 Depot 3015300
  • Loading history…
DLC 3060100 Depot 3060100
  • Loading history…
DLC 3138190 Depot 3138190
  • Loading history…
DLC 3164870 Depot 3164870
  • Loading history…
DLC 3248950 Depot 3248950
  • Loading history…
DLC 3253870 Depot 3253870
  • Loading history…
DLC 3258440 Depot 3258440
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315930 Depot 3315930
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315940 Depot 3315940
  • Loading history…
DLC 3315950 Depot 3315950
  • Loading history…
DLC 3352080 Depot 3352080
  • Loading history…
DLC 3549300 Depot 3549300
  • Loading history…
DLC 3559790 Depot 3559790
  • Loading history…
DLC 3570230 Depot 3570230
  • Loading history…
DLC 3594290 Depot 3594290
  • Loading history…
DLC 3795640 Depot 3795640
  • Loading history…
DLC 3795650 Depot 3795650
  • Loading history…
DLC 3796360 Depot 3796360
  • Loading history…
DLC 3940210 Depot 3940210
  • Loading history…
DLC 4005020 Depot 4005020
  • Loading history…
DLC 4019300 Depot 4019300
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link