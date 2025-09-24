 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20108227 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added shotguns to Buy Menu and Loadout UI.

  • Improved weapon handling when "Allowed Weapons" it set to something other than "ALL".

  • Added a "Close" button to Lootbox UI.

  • Various improvements to Lootbox and Coin Pack opening.

  • Improved how "saved weapons" are being saved when "Randomized Weapons" is disabled.

  • Changed position of the "Next Weapon" indicator.

  • Improved how weapon skins are handled in match.

  • Improved Daily Reward implementation.

  • Improved Login process.

  • Various performance improvements.

FIXES

  • Fixed missing Buy Zones on maps.

  • Fixed an issue with utility throwing.

  • Possible fix for AFK kicking.

  • Fixed an issue caused by spamming "Open" in Lootbox UI.

  • Fixed Gun Game showing wrong weapon icons in the "Next Weapon" indicator.

  • Fixed Weapon Skins not applying to Third-Person Weapons.

  • Fixed being able to use the Buy Menu if player is dead inside a Buy Zone.

  • Fixed Inventory not staying open after opening a Lootbox.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2257911
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2257913
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link