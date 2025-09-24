IMPROVEMENTS
Added shotguns to Buy Menu and Loadout UI.
Improved weapon handling when "Allowed Weapons" it set to something other than "ALL".
Added a "Close" button to Lootbox UI.
Various improvements to Lootbox and Coin Pack opening.
Improved how "saved weapons" are being saved when "Randomized Weapons" is disabled.
Changed position of the "Next Weapon" indicator.
Improved how weapon skins are handled in match.
Improved Daily Reward implementation.
Improved Login process.
Various performance improvements.
FIXES
Fixed missing Buy Zones on maps.
Fixed an issue with utility throwing.
Possible fix for AFK kicking.
Fixed an issue caused by spamming "Open" in Lootbox UI.
Fixed Gun Game showing wrong weapon icons in the "Next Weapon" indicator.
Fixed Weapon Skins not applying to Third-Person Weapons.
Fixed being able to use the Buy Menu if player is dead inside a Buy Zone.
Fixed Inventory not staying open after opening a Lootbox.
Changed files in this update