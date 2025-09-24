 Skip to content
24 September 2025
We made it to August!! The game is now 2/3 complete, with the September Early Access update adding July 28 to August 1.

Please remember to leave a review! This improves visibility for the game and feedback helps a lot!

Early Access v0.4 Changelog

  • Added in-game days July 25th to August 1st.

    • This includes a pass on story branches, conditions, writing, backgrounds, music, and voice adlibs.

  • 8 new backgrounds: 8 dream scenes.

  • 3 new characters and a rough sketch of their sprites.

  • More voice lines! From July 5th to July 23rd.

  • Added dust particle VFX for some of the dreams.

  • Updated the content warnings to be a bit more specific.

  • June 28th: If the dream is repeated, it starts after the second "wake up" so it's less long and repetitive.

  • July 11th to July 26th: Adjusted the relationship pacing.

  • July 26th and 27th: Updated expressions and adlibs.

  • UI: Semi-opaque text box on in-game gallery image moments is now the default.

