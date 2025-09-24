 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20108152 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update / Hotfix v1.5
- fixed Graphic Setting Light Error -> everything is visible now even on low settings
- rebuild light maps for every mission
- Vehicle Hotfix -> removed car damage for now until we fixed the handling / driving-behaviour
- removed faulty key binds (eg enter/exit vehicle)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3883251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link