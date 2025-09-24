Update / Hotfix v1.5
- fixed Graphic Setting Light Error -> everything is visible now even on low settings
- rebuild light maps for every mission
- Vehicle Hotfix -> removed car damage for now until we fixed the handling / driving-behaviour
- removed faulty key binds (eg enter/exit vehicle)
THUGGING Update / Hotfix v1.5
