 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20108124 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2025.9.24 Upgrade Patch

1 Add UI for identifying faction ships using team icons

2 Optimize some map effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 1253441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link