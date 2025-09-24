New Features:
- Dynamic playfield camera for topdown and angled view.
- Custom text notifications system for LP interactions.
- Custom text notifications for card stat/kw changes / damage.
- Compare tooltips added to item store if same slot has equipped item.
- Double press space to pass / end turn.
- 24 new cards.
- Steam cloud saving for adventure mode.
Improvements:
- Display for node equipped items on node info panel. (adventure mode)
- Node encounters will draft a deck for the AI player.
Bug Fixes:
- Adventure match exit sometimes causing nullref.
- Card stat panels incorrectly hidden during attacker / blocker selections.
- Adventure mode AI player getting invalid name.
- Input and selection lock pass blocking for space bar pass / end turn.
Changed files in this update