24 September 2025 Build 20108060 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Dynamic playfield camera for topdown and angled view.
  • Custom text notifications system for LP interactions.
  • Custom text notifications for card stat/kw changes / damage.
  • Compare tooltips added to item store if same slot has equipped item.
  • Double press space to pass / end turn.
  • 24 new cards.
  • Steam cloud saving for adventure mode.


Improvements:


  • Display for node equipped items on node info panel. (adventure mode)
  • Node encounters will draft a deck for the AI player.


Bug Fixes:

  • Adventure match exit sometimes causing nullref.
  • Card stat panels incorrectly hidden during attacker / blocker selections.
  • Adventure mode AI player getting invalid name.
  • Input and selection lock pass blocking for space bar pass / end turn.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3464931
macOS Depot 3464932
Linux Depot 3464933
