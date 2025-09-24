🎉 Performance optimizations for smoother voice changing
⏱ Audio latency reduced by ~20% for more responsive feedback
🌸 Anime-style character sounds improved for more realistic and smoother playback
🎹 Fixed issue where sound effect hotkeys might not work after startup
🪟 Fixed desync between floating window and main page voice state
📂 Improvements to voice changing when downloading multiple files at once
0924 Update Log:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update