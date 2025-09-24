 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20108002
Update notes via Steam Community
🎉 Performance optimizations for smoother voice changing

⏱ Audio latency reduced by ~20% for more responsive feedback

🌸 Anime-style character sounds improved for more realistic and smoother playback

🎹 Fixed issue where sound effect hotkeys might not work after startup

🪟 Fixed desync between floating window and main page voice state

📂 Improvements to voice changing when downloading multiple files at once

Changed files in this update

Depot 3898751
