 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20107878 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix Patch Notes

📈 Added Level 60 cap.

⚔️ Fixed Knight’s Slash ability collider so it now hits correctly.

🏰 Fixed bug where enemies could spawn on walls, they now no longer do that.

🎮 You can now start a New Game in Campaign directly from the Play Menu.

👻 Added a cooldown to Wraith Form ability.

⚡ Improved performance in Sandbox mode.

🏆 Fixed campaign victory prompt the “Press TAB to return to editor” message no longer shows up after winning. Only shows in Sandbox.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link