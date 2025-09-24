Hotfix Patch Notes



📈 Added Level 60 cap.



⚔️ Fixed Knight’s Slash ability collider so it now hits correctly.



🏰 Fixed bug where enemies could spawn on walls, they now no longer do that.



🎮 You can now start a New Game in Campaign directly from the Play Menu.



👻 Added a cooldown to Wraith Form ability.



⚡ Improved performance in Sandbox mode.



🏆 Fixed campaign victory prompt the “Press TAB to return to editor” message no longer shows up after winning. Only shows in Sandbox.