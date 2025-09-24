Content Optimization

Battlefield mode now displays current soldier class.

Optimized soldier models: most soldiers are now equipped with helmets or hats, making bald soldiers rare.

Fixed several UI display errors.

Fixed missing translations in some texts.

Balance Adjustments

Increased the rotation speed of Heavy machine guns.

Enhanced the combat strength of player-controlled units.

Increased the number of squads that can be commanded in Battlefield mode: Officers can now lead up to 5 squads, while other soldiers can lead 3.

Increased main character HP in Battlefield mode by 20%.

Adjusted troop balance in Phase 1 of the "Smash the Cage" assault in Battlefield mode.

Added warning indicators for enemy artillery in Battlefield mode.

Increased command limits in certain Classic mode stages.

Added more allied troops in Stage 3 of the "Station Surprise Attack" battle during the Hundred Regiments Offensive campaign in Classic mode.

Classic mode now starts with 2 rotations. Completing specific missions grants 2 additional rotations each time, up to a maximum of 5.

Update Preview: Battle of Khalkhin Gol & Panel Update

Before October, we will release a new Soviet chapter: the Battle of Khalkhin Gol. This chapter will include 3 levels with relatively low difficulty, serving as an introductory stage in Classic mode to help new players quickly learn gameplay mechanics such as controls and squad command.

In October, we will also update the Encyclopedia panel, offering detailed information about squads, weapons, vehicles, and core game mechanics, which you can browse anytime.

Looking ahead, Classic mode will continue to expand with more armies and missions, while Battlefield mode will see ongoing additions to its card pool and store items.

About "Classic Mode" and "Campaign Mode"

Our main development focus remains on "Campaign mode". The official release is planned to feature full campaigns for China, the Soviet Union, and Germany. Due to the heavy workload, we split off the level battles into "Classic mode", allowing players to experience them earlier and in a more flexible way. When the official version launches, all Classic mode levels will be reworked and integrated back into Campaign mode as part of the full storyline progression. More new levels will also be added, with Classic mode levels making up only a portion of the full campaign.

We will also maintain the option to start directly from any chapter, so players won't be forced to replay the entire campaign from the beginning.