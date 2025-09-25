After over 2 years cooking in Early Access and 5 years total development time, Mars First Logistics 1.0 is here with a big update!

New Main Contracts

10 new contracts have been added with a new area to discover! These new contracts have more of a puzzle focus and are about figuring out how to use the tools you've already unlocked together. They should provide some unique challenges!

New Languages

The game has been translated to French, German, Dutch, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Russian and Brazilian Portuguese. We may add more languages in future, but we picked these languages based on wishlists and purchases during Early Access.

New Automation System

A new "virtual port" system has been added. A virtual port is like a regular button input, except that it's triggered by other parts. For more information see the engineer's handbook in the editor. The following new parts have been added to take advantage of this new system:

Relay : This sends its input to its output. This can be used to mutliple key bindings for one part (a commonly requested feature), among other things.

Switch : This part will cause its output to be toggled on and off whenever the input is triggered. You could use this to e.g. have a servo continually move by just pressing a button once, instead of having to hold it down.

Sensor : This part triggers its output whenever it touches an object. For example you could make a horn sound whenever you hit something.

AND Gate : This part triggers its output only when both inputs are triggered.

NOT Gate: This part triggers its output whenever its input is not triggered. For example you could have a servo turn without pressing any keys and only stop when you hold down a key.

Other New Parts

Gimbal : This part tries to maintain its initial angle relative to the world. There are 2 variants of this part, one that has 360 degree freedom around an axis and an inline one with a more restricted angle.

Gravity Suppressor : This suppresses gravity on cargo within a limited radius. Useful for heavy cargo!

Levitating Actuator : This is a powered linear joint like the telescoping cylinder, except the 2 ends are held together by an invisible force instead of being physically connected!

Heavy Duty Jack : Another powered linear joint with greater strength.

Auxillary Thruster : A smaller rocket when you need a bit more finesse.

New cosmetic parts: Grille, 15 Degree Bend, 45 Degree Bend and Wedge 2x1.

The total part count is now 108!

Other Changes

New mid position start states have been added to various parts like the Telescoping Cylinder and Rail Slide.

Magnetic wheels can now be activated/deactivated (the default key binding is B). They also have a new visual effect!

The configure controls tab in the editor now shows the channels of all parts at a glance.

New music!

New achievements!

There is now an intro animation when you start the game. If you just want to see the intro animation without restarting, first do a manual save of your current game and then select new game. Then after the intro animation you can restore your save.

The camera can no long go under mud.

Transmitters can no longer be placed too close to stations. This is to prevent buildings colliding with transmitters when they are built.

Explosives are less sensitive.

The "enable developer console" setting has been removed. Instead, to enable the developer console, simply bind the relevant key in the controls settings tab.

I hope you enjoy the update! If you have feedback let me know in the Steam Discussions or you can still press F6 in-game to send feedback or report bugs.

Thanks so much for all your support and feedback during Early Access. The game wouldn't be what it is without you!