24 September 2025 Build 20107819 Edited 24 September 2025 – 11:26:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, this is Toorun12, the developer.

Today, I’ve made several updates, and new characters available !

New Characters

Hong Meiling has joined the game!
You can wake her up after clearing Sakuya Izayoi’s story.

Daiyousei has joined the game!
Progress through several story chapters and she’ll appear.

New Music Track

A new track titled **“Backdoor Disco”** has been added.

CPU Behavior Improvements

On Lunatic difficulty and above, CPU players will now waste less time when deciding whether to perform a spin move.

--------------------------------
That’s all for this update.
If you have any feedback, please let us know.

We are also accepting suggestions for improvements on theofficial Discord for "東方凸凹遊戯," so feel free to join if you’re interested!

That’s it for now — we’ll keep working hard towards the next update!

