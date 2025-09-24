Today, I’ve made several updates, and new characters available !
New CharactersHong Meiling has joined the game!
You can wake her up after clearing Sakuya Izayoi’s story.
Daiyousei has joined the game!
Progress through several story chapters and she’ll appear.
New Music TrackA new track titled **“Backdoor Disco”** has been added.
CPU Behavior ImprovementsOn Lunatic difficulty and above, CPU players will now waste less time when deciding whether to perform a spin move.
That’s all for this update.
If you have any feedback, please let us know.
We are also accepting suggestions for improvements on theofficial Discord for "東方凸凹遊戯," so feel free to join if you’re interested!
That’s it for now — we’ll keep working hard towards the next update!
