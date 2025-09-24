(This is a machine translation; the official localized version will be updated with each big announcement.)

V1.1.3

Fixes

1.Fixed an issue where [Orange Rain] did not properly restore deducted health at the end of the turn.

2.Fixed an issue where [Longevity Peach] could cause save files to fail to load.

3.Fixed an issue where the event [Dewdrop Vending Machine] appeared to allow purchases on credit but actually did not.

4.Fixed an issue where [Supply Station] effects did not trigger at the end of the turn.

5.Fixed an issue where [Pickaxe] did not work on [Ore Mine].

6.Fixed several localization issues.

