V1.1.3
Fixes
1.Fixed an issue where [Orange Rain] did not properly restore deducted health at the end of the turn.
2.Fixed an issue where [Longevity Peach] could cause save files to fail to load.
3.Fixed an issue where the event [Dewdrop Vending Machine] appeared to allow purchases on credit but actually did not.
4.Fixed an issue where [Supply Station] effects did not trigger at the end of the turn.
5.Fixed an issue where [Pickaxe] did not work on [Ore Mine].
6.Fixed several localization issues.
