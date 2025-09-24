 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20107777 Edited 24 September 2025 – 11:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(This is a machine translation; the official localized version will be updated with each big announcement.)
V1.1.3
Fixes
1.Fixed an issue where [Orange Rain] did not properly restore deducted health at the end of the turn.
2.Fixed an issue where [Longevity Peach] could cause save files to fail to load.
3.Fixed an issue where the event [Dewdrop Vending Machine] appeared to allow purchases on credit but actually did not.
4.Fixed an issue where [Supply Station] effects did not trigger at the end of the turn.
5.Fixed an issue where [Pickaxe] did not work on [Ore Mine].
6.Fixed several localization issues.

