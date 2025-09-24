Dear Adventurers,

Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous v1.0 is officially live, and we're thrilled to invite you all to jump in and experience the full release.

Alongside the release, we're also launching two brand-new DLCs: “Breeze of the Sea” DLC and Detective Outfit DLC. Don't miss them if you're interested!

“Breeze of the Sea” DLC:

1. DST Official Artbook: Implemented as a special in-game item, allowing you to browse the artwork directly in-game.

2. “Breeze of the Sea” DLC includes:

New themed Furniture Set

New themed Outfits

New themed Pet

New themed Ship Cosmetic

DLC Price: $7.99

*Due to the review process, the Deluxe Edition launch will be slightly delayed. EA players will still be able to upgrade for free, and the Deluxe Edition will go live immediately once the review is complete. We kindly ask for your understanding.

Detective Outfit DLC:

Character Outfit Set: Detective Outfits

DLC Price: $3.99

To celebrate the full release, we're offering a 20% launch discount for 14 days. Adventurers interested are welcome to purchase and play!

And that's not all. As a token of our gratitude for your amazing support and to celebrate our attendance at TGS 2025 (Tokyo Game Show), we're giving away a free character outfit set, Pajama Party, to all players!

Gift Code: TGS2025

(See the picture below for instructions on how to redeem.)

Thanks again to all the adventurers who supported us during Early Access. We also warmly welcome all newcomers joining us now. We hope you enjoy all the new content we've carefully prepared for the full release.

If you encounter any issues in-game or have suggestions, here's how you can reach us:

1. Click the [BUG] icon in-game to report issues.

2. Join our official Discord to chat with us and report problems.

Discord:Dragon Song Tavern

You can also follow our official channels for more updates and news:

X:@DST_EN

Instagram:@dragonsongtavern_en

YouTube:@DST_EN

Thank you again to every player who has supported and loved Dragon Song Tavern!

The Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Dev Team