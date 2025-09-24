25.09.24 Update Patch
Bug Fixes:
Attempted to fix trailer jitter issues; trailers should now be less likely to break apart at low framerates.
Fixed a save error in the Burger King mini-game where completed challenge counts would reset upon re-entering the game.
Fixed incorrect track descriptions.
Fixed an issue where swordfish did not jump when landing on shore.
Fixed blueprint inconsistencies after demolishing certain buildings.
Fixed an issue where players could not obtain the crown after exchanging all trophies for track trophies; track trophies can now also be used to unlock crowns.
Fixed achievements for catching geese and catching mice not being completable.
New Features:
The camera can now be stored in the backpack.
Using an outfit ball identical to the one currently equipped will now unequip the outfit.
Performance Optimization:
Performed a round of optimizations; framerate should be improved on low-performance devices.
English Version:
Fixed some text errors and untranslated text.
