 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20107634 Edited 24 September 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

25.09.24 Update Patch

Bug Fixes:

  • Attempted to fix trailer jitter issues; trailers should now be less likely to break apart at low framerates.

  • Fixed a save error in the Burger King mini-game where completed challenge counts would reset upon re-entering the game.

  • Fixed incorrect track descriptions.

  • Fixed an issue where swordfish did not jump when landing on shore.

  • Fixed blueprint inconsistencies after demolishing certain buildings.

  • Fixed an issue where players could not obtain the crown after exchanging all trophies for track trophies; track trophies can now also be used to unlock crowns.

  • Fixed achievements for catching geese and catching mice not being completable.

New Features:

  • The camera can now be stored in the backpack.

  • Using an outfit ball identical to the one currently equipped will now unequip the outfit.

Performance Optimization:

  • Performed a round of optimizations; framerate should be improved on low-performance devices.

English Version:

  • Fixed some text errors and untranslated text.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2918501
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2918502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link