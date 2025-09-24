25.09.24 Update Patch

Bug Fixes:

Attempted to fix trailer jitter issues; trailers should now be less likely to break apart at low framerates.

Fixed a save error in the Burger King mini-game where completed challenge counts would reset upon re-entering the game.

Fixed incorrect track descriptions.

Fixed an issue where swordfish did not jump when landing on shore.

Fixed blueprint inconsistencies after demolishing certain buildings.

Fixed an issue where players could not obtain the crown after exchanging all trophies for track trophies; track trophies can now also be used to unlock crowns.