In this small update we bring the following:
1) Added Traditional Chinese language
2) Map editor cloud sync bug fix
3) Stability bug fixes
4) Improved console support (around strategy cards and others)
Cheers
Small update Rento v8.3.30
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Rento Windows Depot Depot 663391
- Loading history…
Linux Rento Linux Depot Depot 663392
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 1074660 Rento Fortune - Map Editor (1074660) Depot Depot 1074660
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update