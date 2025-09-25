 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20107610
Update notes via Steam Community
In this small update we bring the following:
1) Added Traditional Chinese language
2) Map editor cloud sync bug fix
3) Stability bug fixes
4) Improved console support (around strategy cards and others)

Cheers

