25 September 2025 Build 20107461 Edited 25 September 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Added two types of Weapons to the drops from the Altars in World 4 and World 5.

    • If you’re lucky, you might get something interesting from the Goddess Lottery

  • In Single Player, it is now possible to skip the Ending.

    • Hold down a key to skip the event and return to Rataport.

  • Optimized background textures during gameplay to reduce data size and rendering load.

  • Adjusted terrain across all Worlds to reduce elevation differences.

  • Updated Credits.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the NAT Type was not being diagnosed correctly when joining Multiplayer.

    • If the environment is judged as difficult for Network Multiplayer, please review your router’s security settings or try another internet connection.

  • Fixed a bug where returning to the Lobby before the Owner in Multiplayer would cause you to be kicked from the session.

  • Fixed a bug where other players were not syncing correctly during the Ending in Multiplayer.

  • Improved synchronization of Cobun movement between players in Multiplayer.

  • Improved stability when a joining player obtained a Cobun in Multiplayer.

  • Fixed a bug where if a defeated Cobun was falling and the Wave was cleared, it would get buried in the ground and be unable to return.

  • Fixed a bug where Cobun would sometimes fail to follow after clearing a Wave, causing progression to become impossible.

  • Fixed a bug where Elemental Force would remain active if the player died while it was triggered.

  • Fixed a bug where the icons for the Player Upgrades From the Brink and Seven Stumbles, Eight Rises would disappear from the Player Status after being consumed.

  • Due to incorrect rarity, stats, Decorune slots, and required experience, the weapon Whirlwind Spear Zonzacrin has been temporarily made unobtainable via drops and crafting.

    • It will become obtainable with the correct rarity in a future update.

    • Weapons already obtained will remain in your inventory.

  • Fixed a bug where the death effects of certain Bosses were not displayed correctly.

  • Fixed a bug where the effect description text of the Player Upgrades From the Brink and Seven Stumbles, Eight Rises did not match their actual effects.

  • Corrected some text displayed in Decorune and UI.

Changed files in this update

