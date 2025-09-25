Adjusted terrain across all Worlds to reduce elevation differences.

Optimized background textures during gameplay to reduce data size and rendering load.

Hold down a key to skip the event and return to Rataport.

In Single Player, it is now possible to skip the Ending.

If you’re lucky, you might get something interesting from the Goddess Lottery

Added two types of Weapons to the drops from the Altars in World 4 and World 5.

Fixed a bug where the NAT Type was not being diagnosed correctly when joining Multiplayer. If the environment is judged as difficult for Network Multiplayer, please review your router’s security settings or try another internet connection.

Fixed a bug where returning to the Lobby before the Owner in Multiplayer would cause you to be kicked from the session.

Fixed a bug where other players were not syncing correctly during the Ending in Multiplayer.

Improved synchronization of Cobun movement between players in Multiplayer.

Improved stability when a joining player obtained a Cobun in Multiplayer.

Fixed a bug where if a defeated Cobun was falling and the Wave was cleared, it would get buried in the ground and be unable to return.

Fixed a bug where Cobun would sometimes fail to follow after clearing a Wave, causing progression to become impossible.

Fixed a bug where Elemental Force would remain active if the player died while it was triggered.

Fixed a bug where the icons for the Player Upgrades From the Brink and Seven Stumbles, Eight Rises would disappear from the Player Status after being consumed.

Due to incorrect rarity, stats, Decorune slots, and required experience, the weapon Whirlwind Spear Zonzacrin has been temporarily made unobtainable via drops and crafting. It will become obtainable with the correct rarity in a future update.

Weapons already obtained will remain in your inventory.

Fixed a bug where the death effects of certain Bosses were not displayed correctly.

Fixed a bug where the effect description text of the Player Upgrades From the Brink and Seven Stumbles, Eight Rises did not match their actual effects.