New Features
New Map: Circuit Board
- Get ready to fuse together the ultimate defence in our new map Circuit Board and try to conduct the best strategy to resist the current of opponents Bloons.
Balance Changes
Bloon Sends
Round 10 Leads send faster (interval reduced from 1.5s -> 1.35s)
Round 11 Zebras send faster (interval reduced from 0.6s -> 0.54s)
ZOMG'S minimum speed set to 50%
Dart Monkey
X-4 Supermonkey Fan Club: Transformed monkeys decreased (10 -> 7)
Ninja
X-4 Sabotage Supply Lines: Reduce slowdown (Bloons go 50% of their speed -> 60%)
Apprentice Monkey
3-X Summon Whirlwind: Reduce price ($2,100 -> $2,000)
X-3 Dragons Breath: Increase pierce (4 -> 5)
Glue Gunner
Base cost: Price increased ($225 -> $325)
X-4 Glue Striker: Cooldown increased (45s -> 55s)
Banana farm
Base cost: Price increased ($1,200 -> $1,100)
X-2 Valuable Bananas: $4000 -> $3500
4-x Banana Research Facility $14000 -> $12500
Supermonkey
Base attack speed reduced by 20%
Base cost: Price decrease ($1,800 -> $1,700)
1-X Laser Vision: Price decrease ($2,500 -> $2,200)
X-4 Technological Terror: Price decreased ($22,000 -> $20,000)
Bloonchipper
X-2 Faster Shred: Attack speed increased (0.5s to 0.4s)
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and happy gaming! :)
Changed files in this update