6 October 2025 Build 20107455 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • New Map: Circuit Board

    - Get ready to fuse together the ultimate defence in our new map Circuit Board and try to conduct the best strategy to resist the current of opponents Bloons.


Balance Changes

  • Bloon Sends

    • Round 10 Leads send faster (interval reduced from 1.5s -> 1.35s)

    • Round 11 Zebras send faster (interval reduced from 0.6s -> 0.54s)

    • ZOMG'S minimum speed set to 50%

  • Dart Monkey

    • X-4 Supermonkey Fan Club: Transformed monkeys decreased (10 -> 7)

  • Ninja

    • X-4 Sabotage Supply Lines: Reduce slowdown (Bloons go 50% of their speed -> 60%)

  • Apprentice Monkey

    • 3-X Summon Whirlwind: Reduce price ($2,100 -> $2,000)

    • X-3 Dragons Breath: Increase pierce (4 -> 5)

  • Glue Gunner

    • Base cost: Price increased ($225 -> $325)

    • X-4 Glue Striker: Cooldown increased (45s -> 55s)

  • Banana farm

    • Base cost: Price increased ($1,200 -> $1,100)

    • X-2 Valuable Bananas: $4000 -> $3500

    • 4-x Banana Research Facility $14000 -> $12500

  • Supermonkey

    • Base attack speed reduced by 20%

    • Base cost: Price decrease ($1,800 -> $1,700)

    • 1-X Laser Vision: Price decrease ($2,500 -> $2,200)

    • X-4 Technological Terror: Price decreased ($22,000 -> $20,000)

  • Bloonchipper

    • X-2 Faster Shred: Attack speed increased (0.5s to 0.4s)

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and happy gaming! :)

