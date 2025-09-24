v5.0.26.0

Notice: Issue with the <Exploring the Starlit Cave> Quest

From version 5.0.23.0 to 5.0.25.0, there was a critical bug related to the <Exploring the Starlit Cave> quest.

As a result, players who progressed through certain parts of the <Exploring the Starlit Cave> quest during that period may not be guaranteed normal gameplay in the future. You must return to a save made before playing the quest.

If a popup like the one above appears when loading a save, please follow its instructions and reload an appropriate save to continue playing.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.





Patch Notes

Level Design

Fixed an issue where some obstacle objects in the Starlit Cave Mid Outer Wall were deactivated, making story progression impossible.

Scenario

Fixed an abnormal reaction when there were no items for sale in Bjorn’s shop.

Fixed typos.

Known Issues Being Fixed

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Issue where upgrading the stage before completing the <Everyone's Stage> quest causes the upgrade to revert when the quest is completed

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs. However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.