24 September 2025 Build 20107301
Optimized the display of the Dock
The "Open with" option has been added
Newly added automatic backup of layout
Fixed the issue where changes made to images were not saved in a timely manner
Fixed the issue of the application crashing when dragging and dropping files into it
Fixed the issue where some auto-start settings were ineffective (please cancel the settings and reset them)
Fixed the issue where native mode was unavailable

