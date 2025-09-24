October is set to unleash all sorts of horrors into the night. Nameless terrors that lurk in the depths of the fog, with only mysterious sounds to be heard emanating from the darkness. Sound scary? Well, the scariest is yet to come!

Infected Front Mode

A new mode sees two powers clash: 10 brave Survivalists against 4 Undead warriors.

The Survivalists' goal is to capture a base at any cost. They must be exceptionally cautious—fallen fighters will respawn and join the ranks of the infected as enemies.

The goal of the Undead is to wipe out the living. They lack thick armor, but their beefed-up speed more than makes up for this. Not to mention their immortality... Think you took one down? No... Infected tanks respawn almost immediately and return to the fight.

Fear is not a word that's in the Survivalists' lexicon. Tenacity in the face of overwhelming odds only releases their hidden power. The fewer they are, the stronger they become: HP and damage increase, reload time decreases.

Will the Survivalists stand firm? Or will the Undead infect them all? Rush into battle on October 9 to find out!

Damage Indicator

Enjoy full control over every battle! The battle interface has been updated with a dynamic damage indicator showing three key values in real time: Damage Dealt, Assisted Damage, and Damage Blocked.

You can switch it on or off in the Settings anytime.

Horrorstadt Will Make You Shudder!

An evil night descends on Alpenstadt. Evil forces lurk in the darkness... Don't let their silent presence scare you!

The Terrifying Garage

In late October, the Garage will transform and take on sinister colors. Occasionally, the walls glow with terrifying hues as mystical symbols appear. Overhead, the cold moon watches you from the dark skies.