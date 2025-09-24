Hey all, small tweaks this version around the ideas of RISK & REWARD.
There are things you can do in this game which are risky. Like fighting gangsters. You risk dying, and you also risk wasting your time, but there's a nice reward if you pull it off. This version aims to add a few more mechanics like this!
Cops do more damage, vendors are now harder to kill but always drop Double Damage loot, gangsters camps will now sometimes drop a tier 2 gun, and Kill Frenzy missions now reward you with 30s of Frenzy if you complete it!
Have fun!
bencelot
----
[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]
- Vendors now always drop a double damage drop when killed, but they deal more damage
- The "Damage Drops" modifier is changed to make double damage last 4s longer
- Cops now deal +50% more damage
- Capturing gangster loot now has a chance to drop a bonus crate containing a tier 2 weapon
- Completing a KILL FRENZY mission now also gives you 30 seconds of Frenzy at +50% ROF
[WEAPON CHANGES]
- Molotovs now deal 30 instead of 20 impact damage
[SKILL CHANGES]
- Assassinate gives a bit more cash and XP
- Charged Shot now does more damage after throwing a grenade, the same amount as casting a skill
- Mirror Image clones have slightly more health
- Combo Killer drops slightly more loot
- Illicit Income's mutation gives slightly more ROF per wanted level
- Phase Drifting accelerates to top speed a bit faster
- Teleportation's cooldowns are a bit faster
- Manic Mechanic's murations gives slightly more ROF (50 instead of 40%)
- Flying Dagger goes back to a simple form of damage, no longer doing the above/below 50% thing. Ranging from 100% to 135% damage
- Armed Robbery no longer drops extra damage from vendors, but has a cooldown time of 40s instead of 60s
RISKY REWARDS
