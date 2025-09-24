To celebrate, we’re launching a unique Battle Pass available exclusively on Steam. With cross-platform support, you can jump in with your mobile account and earn awesome rewards by completing tasks.

We’d also like to remind you that we recently polished controls for both keyboard & mouse and gamepad to make your PC adventures smoother than ever — and we’d love to hear your feedback!

Season of Steam and Steel

Howdy, partners!



The frontier has never seen anything like this!

The Season of Steam and Steel is here with exclusive rewards available only on Steam.

Moving your progress from mobile takes less than a minute — just follow the instructions and saddle up for the event.

📅 Event Dates: September 24 – October 1!

⚔️ Requirement: Character level 20+

Don’t let these rare rewards slip through your fingers!

Battle Pass Rewards

Packed with unique rewards, this season stands apart from all the rest. Here are some highlights:

— Steam Stove — A unique decoration that brings steam-powered warmth straight to your ranch.

— Festive Cake — The cake is a lie, but its effects are real! +100% crit chance and HP recovery for 30 minutes — a tasty treat available only on Steam.

— Clockwork Chest — A treasure said to be crafted by the first rail engineers, hiding valuable loot inside. Extra storage space for your ranch is always a blessing!

— VIP Days — Boost your journey with exclusive perks, faster progress, and frontier advantages.

And of course, you’ll find more valuable resources, weapons, and special items waiting along the way.

Battle Pass Rules & Earning Currency

— Golden Bullets — Earn them by completing tasks and use them to claim milestone rewards.

— Progress Path — Spend Golden Bullets to move along the reward track. Unlock the Premium Pass for even greater treasures.

— Skipping Tasks — Don’t like a task? Skip it with Silver. Each skip costs more than the last.

— Task Schedule — Daily tasks refresh every 24 hours.

— Scaling System — All tasks and rewards are tailored to your character’s level at the beginning of the season.

Loyalty Program

Alongside the active Battle Pass, you can keep earning extra rewards all month long. Just make purchases on Steam or WS Hub to collect LP, unlock Steps one by one, and track your progress at Westland Hub.

The higher you climb, the bigger the loot — and Step 7 is the real jackpot!

Step 1 — 50 Silver Coins — a little boost to start your journey.

Step 2 — Reward Points x10 Coupon — for 1 day, purchases grant x10 more RP.

Step 3 — 50 Banknotes — the main Westland HUB currency.

Step 4 — Dynamite x5 — everything you need for a good bang.

Step 5 — Frontier Riches Pack — coins, banknotes, gold, and VIP.

Step 6 — -50% Coupon — slash your next purchase in half.

🔥Step 7 — The Grand Prize

Unlock an exclusive bundle:

— Albino Alligator — a rare predator from the swamps.

— Wind Spirit Mount — swift as the wind, blessed by the frontier.

— Festive Cake x10 — +100% crit chance & HP recovery for 30 min.

— Clockwork Chest — storage for 20 items.

— Uncle Gab’s Signet — immunity to damage-over-time effects.

Climb the Steps, claim your prizes, and celebrate the Steam launch of Westland Survival in style! From milestones to grand prizes, the frontier is full of treasures waiting to be claimed — saddle up and make them yours!