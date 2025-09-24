Hi all!



To celebrate the launch of Beat Hazard Arcade on PlayStation, I'm pushing a free update on Steam with 6 new tracks, sprite mod support, and 4K resolution.



New music



Future Funk Squad — "HAZARD BEATS" (exclusive track)



Shirobon chiptunes:

• "Champions of Chiptune"

• "Chiptuna"

• "Fragile Movements"

• "Vectors"

• "WE LIK BRK"





Sprite Mod support

You can now mod the game's sprite sheet. Check the new /mods folder in your install directory for a template and readme, have a play, and send your creations to steve@coldbeamgames.com. I’ll set up a web page to showcase them and allow others to download.



4K support

The game now supports high resolutions, including 4K.

Thanks for playing, I can’t wait to see your cool mods!

Cheers,

Steve

P.S. Beat Hazard Arcade is out now on PlayStation 5 & 4. Learn more here: PlayStation Store