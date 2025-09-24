Hi all!
To celebrate the launch of Beat Hazard Arcade on PlayStation, I'm pushing a free update on Steam with 6 new tracks, sprite mod support, and 4K resolution.
New music
Future Funk Squad — "HAZARD BEATS" (exclusive track)
Shirobon chiptunes:
• "Champions of Chiptune"
• "Chiptuna"
• "Fragile Movements"
• "Vectors"
• "WE LIK BRK"
Sprite Mod support
You can now mod the game's sprite sheet. Check the new /mods folder in your install directory for a template and readme, have a play, and send your creations to steve@coldbeamgames.com. I’ll set up a web page to showcase them and allow others to download.
4K support
The game now supports high resolutions, including 4K.
Thanks for playing, I can’t wait to see your cool mods!
Cheers,
Steve
P.S. Beat Hazard Arcade is out now on PlayStation 5 & 4. Learn more here: PlayStation Store
