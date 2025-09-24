 Skip to content
Major 24 September 2025 Build 20107179
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all!

To celebrate the launch of Beat Hazard Arcade on PlayStation, I'm pushing a free update on Steam with 6 new tracks, sprite mod support, and 4K resolution.

New music

  • Future Funk Squad — "HAZARD BEATS" (exclusive track)

  • Shirobon chiptunes:
    • "Champions of Chiptune"
    • "Chiptuna"
    • "Fragile Movements"
    • "Vectors"
    • "WE LIK BRK"


Sprite Mod support
You can now mod the game's sprite sheet. Check the new /mods folder in your install directory for a template and readme, have a play, and send your creations to steve@coldbeamgames.com. I’ll set up a web page to showcase them and allow others to download.

4K support
The game now supports high resolutions, including 4K.

Thanks for playing, I can’t wait to see your cool mods!

Cheers,

Steve

P.S. Beat Hazard Arcade is out now on PlayStation 5 & 4. Learn more here: PlayStation Store

