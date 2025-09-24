Features

This playtest build has a lot of new features and updates so we would highly appreciate testing things out! If you find any bugs or got feature request please share them directly with us either here in the comments or on our Discord.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of additions

Stone Codex added where you can see all stones and bags that you've unlocked

Victory Screen overhaul with an overview of your run stats and stone build

More Bags and Stones - some highlights:

Win screen UI improvements

Full Mod Support for your own creations

And more things that I can't remember! Enjoy and have fun!