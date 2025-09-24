 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20107152 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

This playtest build has a lot of new features and updates so we would highly appreciate testing things out! If you find any bugs or got feature request please share them directly with us either here in the comments or on our Discord.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of additions

  • Stone Codex added where you can see all stones and bags that you've unlocked

  • Victory Screen overhaul with an overview of your run stats and stone build

  • More Bags and Stones - some highlights:

  • Win screen UI improvements

  • Full Mod Support for your own creations

And more things that I can't remember! Enjoy and have fun!

