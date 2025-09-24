Features
This playtest build has a lot of new features and updates so we would highly appreciate testing things out! If you find any bugs or got feature request please share them directly with us either here in the comments or on our Discord.
Here is a non-exhaustive list of additions
Stone Codex added where you can see all stones and bags that you've unlocked
Victory Screen overhaul with an overview of your run stats and stone build
More Bags and Stones - some highlights:
Win screen UI improvements
Full Mod Support for your own creations
And more things that I can't remember! Enjoy and have fun!
Changed files in this update