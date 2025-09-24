Hello everyone, we’ve released a hotfix addressing several issues found since the Diplomacy Update.
In case you missed it:
>> Now Available: Diplomacy Update (8.00) & X4: Envoy Pack
X4 8.00 Hotfix 1 Changelog:
- Improved response of attacking ships to objects disappearing from gravidar.
- Improved Diplomacy Agent ship assignment menu when no ships are suitable.
- Fixed incorrect guidance if player docks before escorted Envoy ship during Escort to Safe Haven mission of Envoy story.
- Fixed Brend Sobert's space suit not docking at Envoy during Envoy story.
- Fixed Dal's gifted diplomacy ship sometimes not having a pilot.
- Fixed agent diplomacy feature not activating when Player Headquarters are situated in Leap of Faith.
- Fixed hirable agents sometimes not spawning on stations despite guidance pointing too them.
- Fixed not being able to assign ships to agents under rare circumstances.
- Fixed faction diplomats not displaying LiveStream when asked to.
- Fixed attack subordinates not firing when following their commander into combat attacking surface elements.
- Fixed specific case of undocking ships waiting indefinitely for undocking clearance when already undocked.
- Fixed characters instantly warping around when moving on certain Teladi bridges.
- Fixed missing elements on Diplomacy menu under certain circumstances.
- Fixed Assign Builder Map menu mode not working under certain circumstances.
- Fixed minor localisation issue with faction diplomats.
- Fixed Betty not acknowledging when player assumes cover.
- Fixed several pronunciation issues for voiced lines.
Changed files in this update