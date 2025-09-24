 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20106923 Edited 24 September 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone, we’ve released a hotfix addressing several issues found since the Diplomacy Update.

In case you missed it:

>> Now Available: Diplomacy Update (8.00) & X4: Envoy Pack



X4 8.00 Hotfix 1 Changelog:

  • Improved response of attacking ships to objects disappearing from gravidar.
  • Improved Diplomacy Agent ship assignment menu when no ships are suitable.

  • Fixed incorrect guidance if player docks before escorted Envoy ship during Escort to Safe Haven mission of Envoy story.
  • Fixed Brend Sobert's space suit not docking at Envoy during Envoy story.
  • Fixed Dal's gifted diplomacy ship sometimes not having a pilot.
  • Fixed agent diplomacy feature not activating when Player Headquarters are situated in Leap of Faith.
  • Fixed hirable agents sometimes not spawning on stations despite guidance pointing too them.
  • Fixed not being able to assign ships to agents under rare circumstances.
  • Fixed faction diplomats not displaying LiveStream when asked to.
  • Fixed attack subordinates not firing when following their commander into combat attacking surface elements.
  • Fixed specific case of undocking ships waiting indefinitely for undocking clearance when already undocked.
  • Fixed characters instantly warping around when moving on certain Teladi bridges.
  • Fixed missing elements on Diplomacy menu under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed Assign Builder Map menu mode not working under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed minor localisation issue with faction diplomats.
  • Fixed Betty not acknowledging when player assumes cover.
  • Fixed several pronunciation issues for voiced lines.

Changed files in this update

