For months, you have been asking when the new content for Age of Wonders 4 will be available. While we said there would be more content coming later this year, we couldn’t reveal more. But now the time has come, and we are happy to announce that Expansion Pass 3 with Cosmic Wanderer as Instant Unlock is available now, and Thrones of Blood is coming on November 11!





We travelled to the Triumph office to ask them a few questions about the upcoming content. Enjoy (and maybe get some spoilers ;) )

Thrones of Blood Features

Embrace the night and command legions of the damned in Age of Wonders 4: Thrones of Blood. Rise as a powerful vampire ruler, build your dark empire in the shadows, and wield ancient blood magic to dominate the realms.

New Ruler type: Rule as the Elder Vampire , a sovereign of eternal night with powers unlike any other. Unlock a unique skill tree of dark abilities, and transform recruited heroes into vampire servants who share their earned experience with you. Construct your Vampire's Castle , a replacement for the Wizard’s Tower, with exclusive city structures, and harness thralls as a vital resource to fuel your most devastating Ritual Spells .

Three New Tomes exploring the forgotten arts of blood and torment.

New narrative content : Explore the new Story Realm or unravel the mysteries of the Lost Souls quest s, haunting event chains telling you the story of the victims of the Vampire Lords

New Map content : Embark on a journey through the Sunless Lands, a realm of darkness and roses, where new combat maps await and the forbidden power of Blood Glass - crystallized blood infused with dark magic - can be harnessed to turn the tide of battle.

So much more, from new wildlife to new music, new banner icons, new realm template, an interface skin, and beyond

The journey begins this week with our weekly Dev Diaries, giving you an exclusive look behind the scenes of Thrones of Blood! And the excitement continues next week with our Dev Streams, kicking off with the First Look Stream on Thursday, October 9th - don’t miss it!

Two more releases are coming your way in 2026, together with the free updates.

Rise from Ruin

Forge a mighty realm from the ashes in Age of Wonders 4: Rise from Ruin. Journey into the Withered Worlds and explore their devastated landscapes with the Nomad Culture, uniquely adapted to survive and thrive in desolation. Unearth the lost magics that ravaged these realms, and choose to either banish them forever or harness their power for your own ascendancy.

Contains the Nomad culture, form, wildlife and magical tomes, as well as new environmental challenges and locations to conquer and explore.

Secrets of the Archmages

Unravel the Hidden Powers of the Cosmos in Age of Wonders 4: Secrets of the Archmages. Follow the footsteps of Athla’s renowned Wizard Kings. Discover the secret arts they learnt and face the perils left in their wake as they ventured through the most infamous Worlds of the Astral Sea. Contains new story realms, narrative content, tomes, and wildlife units.



New Expansion Pass - New Format



Age of Wonders 4 keeps evolving and Expansion Pass 3 brings opportunities to try new things. You may have noticed that our new releases are now called Ruler/Culture/Story Packs. Each pack is named after its most defining and popular feature, though rest assured, they will always include much more than that. Every release will bring a wealth of new content, and we’ll be sharing all the details with you closer to the release.

Cosmic Wanderer

Set sail into the depths of eternity with the Cosmic Wanderer pack! This pack is available instantly when purchasing Expansion Pass 3 and includes unique items you will need for your journey into the hidden reaches of the Astral Sea!

New premade Ruler: Bhajif Erranstar

New Cosmic Wanderer costume available in the faction customization menu

New Hero loadouts for Champions and Wizard King Rulers

New Item forge skins: “Orbs of the Far Traveller” and “Staff of the Wanderer”

New Active Ability Infusion: Cosmic Rescue

Empire of the Cosmos Society Trait: A new society trait based on mixing various affinities

Wisp Update

This update helps prepare for the new Expansion Pass and brings a few more fixes.

Read the patch notes

What happens to the Expansion Pass 2 Last Chance Bundle?

When Thrones of Blood DLC is out, this bundle will be removed and new packaging will be introduced. Don't miss the chance to complete the set in case you haven't yet!

Additionally, we are looking for a community ambassador to join our amazing team — if you have experience working with communities and would love to contribute - feel free to apply!