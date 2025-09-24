Hey everyone!
Just a quick hotfix to address some issues that popped up after the big 1.4 update. Nothing major, but these should make your runs smoother!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Void Prospector could cause lock when opening crates
- Fixed enemies in Frontier level sometimes not attacking
- Fixed some enemy bullets not appearing correctly
- Fixed seeking bullets not targeting Boss parts properly
- Fixed Void Ring not dealing damage on Scrap Avenger
- Fixed grabbed environmental objects sometimes not appearing
- Fixed military traps activating without spawning enemies
- Fixed Marshal boss shooting at wrong angles
- Fixed some shop-related issues
Improvements
- Minimap no longer shows items that are in shops
- Reroll power message now only shows once per run
- Powers now show proper popups in corruption shops
Thanks for all the bug reports! We really appreciate it, and you're helping making the game better for everyone!
Happy glitching!
- Max and the GG team
Discord: https://discord.gg/6jPYbpZa2g
Changed files in this update