24 September 2025 Build 20106750 Edited 24 September 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hey everyone!

Just a quick hotfix to address some issues that popped up after the big 1.4 update. Nothing major, but these should make your runs smoother!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Void Prospector could cause lock when opening crates
  • Fixed enemies in Frontier level sometimes not attacking
  • Fixed some enemy bullets not appearing correctly
  • Fixed seeking bullets not targeting Boss parts properly
  • Fixed Void Ring not dealing damage on Scrap Avenger
  • Fixed grabbed environmental objects sometimes not appearing
  • Fixed military traps activating without spawning enemies
  • Fixed Marshal boss shooting at wrong angles
  • Fixed some shop-related issues


Improvements

  • Minimap no longer shows items that are in shops
  • Reroll power message now only shows once per run
  • Powers now show proper popups in corruption shops


Thanks for all the bug reports! We really appreciate it, and you're helping making the game better for everyone!

Happy glitching!
- Max and the GG team

Discord: https://discord.gg/6jPYbpZa2g

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1536622
