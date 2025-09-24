 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20106684
Update notes via Steam Community

Performance Optimization:

  • Optimized issues where excessive zombie numbers caused lag.
  • Adjusted zombie spawn logic in certain cases so they will no longer appear at incorrect times.


Content Optimization:

  • Added a new feature for snipers to prioritize targeting ranged units.
  • Adjusted stacking limits for certain resources:
    Trash Bags: 50 → 99
    Planks: 50 → 99
    Seeds: 50 → 99
    Firewood: 50 → 99
    Water: 50 → 99
    Bullets: 50 → 99
    Copper Plates: 50 → 99
    Iron Plates: 50 → 99
    Assault Rifles: 5 → 10
    Wheat: 50 → 99
    Fruits: 50 → 99
    Bricks: 50 → 99
    Crossbow Arrows: 30 → 99


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where infantry standing on scaffolding could be pushed off by vehicles.
  • Fixed an issue where truck-mounted Gatling guns could not properly replenish ammunition.

