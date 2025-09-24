Performance Optimization:
- Optimized issues where excessive zombie numbers caused lag.
- Adjusted zombie spawn logic in certain cases so they will no longer appear at incorrect times.
Content Optimization:
- Added a new feature for snipers to prioritize targeting ranged units.
- Adjusted stacking limits for certain resources:
Trash Bags: 50 → 99
Planks: 50 → 99
Seeds: 50 → 99
Firewood: 50 → 99
Water: 50 → 99
Bullets: 50 → 99
Copper Plates: 50 → 99
Iron Plates: 50 → 99
Assault Rifles: 5 → 10
Wheat: 50 → 99
Fruits: 50 → 99
Bricks: 50 → 99
Crossbow Arrows: 30 → 99
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where infantry standing on scaffolding could be pushed off by vehicles.
- Fixed an issue where truck-mounted Gatling guns could not properly replenish ammunition.
