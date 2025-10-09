Hello everyone, today we announce the release of Patch 1.0.3 for Big Helmet Heroes on PC & Steamdeck!
This patch includes a variety of bug fixes and improvements to ensure a smoother experience. Thank you for your continued support guys!
🗒️ Patch Notes 🗒️
Fixed fall detection in Level 13 during the final Scorpion boss fight.
Fixed the “Skip” button functionality for cutscenes.
Fixed fade-in/out transitions for cutscenes and area changes.
Fixed an issue in Level 6 where players encountered a black screen when entering the boss area — added a condition to end the cutscene even if no media source is connected.
Fixed an issue where the hero could return to a standing position when attacking after death.
Fixed the Heavy Goblin being interrupted during a phase change caused by the player’s superpower attacks.
Fixed an issue in co-op mode where the camera could remain stuck in the previous area after restarting from a checkpoint.
Added an option to switch controller icons based on the selected controller type in the settings.
Updated Barrel Goblin behavior to prevent it from trapping players inside a battle area.
Updated co-op circle indicator — it now follows the ground properly.
Enjoy the improvements and keep those adventures going!
