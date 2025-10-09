Hello everyone, today we announce the release of Patch 1.0.3 for Big Helmet Heroes on PC & Steamdeck!



This patch includes a variety of bug fixes and improvements to ensure a smoother experience. Thank you for your continued support guys!

🗒️ Patch Notes 🗒️

Fixed fall detection in Level 13 during the final Scorpion boss fight.

Fixed the “Skip” button functionality for cutscenes.

Fixed fade-in/out transitions for cutscenes and area changes.

Fixed an issue in Level 6 where players encountered a black screen when entering the boss area — added a condition to end the cutscene even if no media source is connected.

Fixed an issue where the hero could return to a standing position when attacking after death.

Fixed the Heavy Goblin being interrupted during a phase change caused by the player’s superpower attacks.

Fixed an issue in co-op mode where the camera could remain stuck in the previous area after restarting from a checkpoint.

Added an option to switch controller icons based on the selected controller type in the settings.

Updated Barrel Goblin behavior to prevent it from trapping players inside a battle area.