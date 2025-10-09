 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 October 2025 Build 20106616 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, today we announce the release of Patch 1.0.3 for Big Helmet Heroes on PC & Steamdeck!

This patch includes a variety of bug fixes and improvements to ensure a smoother experience. Thank you for your continued support guys!

🗒️ Patch Notes 🗒️

  • Fixed fall detection in Level 13 during the final Scorpion boss fight.

  • Fixed the “Skip” button functionality for cutscenes.

  • Fixed fade-in/out transitions for cutscenes and area changes.

  • Fixed an issue in Level 6 where players encountered a black screen when entering the boss area — added a condition to end the cutscene even if no media source is connected.

  • Fixed an issue where the hero could return to a standing position when attacking after death.

  • Fixed the Heavy Goblin being interrupted during a phase change caused by the player’s superpower attacks.

  • Fixed an issue in co-op mode where the camera could remain stuck in the previous area after restarting from a checkpoint.

  • Added an option to switch controller icons based on the selected controller type in the settings.

  • Updated Barrel Goblin behavior to prevent it from trapping players inside a battle area.

  • Updated co-op circle indicator — it now follows the ground properly.

Enjoy the improvements and keep those adventures going!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2397251
  • Loading history…
Steam Deck Depot 2397252
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link