September 24th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where weapons might occasionally disappear when switching

Fixed an issue where interacting with fishing room machines during jump would automatically reel in and deduct money upon landing

Fixed an issue where getting Hurt by the Outsider Heart would cause instant death

Fixed an issue where continuing gameplay would cause weapon enhancement effects from resources to become ineffective

Fixed an issue where depositing/withdrawing resources in Blackdog rooms would accidentally trigger Faith

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games