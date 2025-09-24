 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20106602 Edited 25 September 2025 – 07:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

September 24th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where weapons might occasionally disappear when switching

  • Fixed an issue where interacting with fishing room machines during jump would automatically reel in and deduct money upon landing

  • Fixed an issue where getting Hurt by the Outsider Heart would cause instant death

  • Fixed an issue where continuing gameplay would cause weapon enhancement effects from resources to become ineffective

  • Fixed an issue where depositing/withdrawing resources in Blackdog rooms would accidentally trigger Faith

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2235201
  • Loading history…
