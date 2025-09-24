September 24th Update Announcement
Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.
Default Branch Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where weapons might occasionally disappear when switching
Fixed an issue where interacting with fishing room machines during jump would automatically reel in and deduct money upon landing
Fixed an issue where getting Hurt by the Outsider Heart would cause instant death
Fixed an issue where continuing gameplay would cause weapon enhancement effects from resources to become ineffective
Fixed an issue where depositing/withdrawing resources in Blackdog rooms would accidentally trigger Faith
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.
Veewo Games
