Thank you for playing JR EAST Train Simulator! Thank you for your patience, we have started to distribute the 26th DLC, “Shōnan-Shinjuku” today, Friday, September 26!

※Support for NVIDIA's GeForce NOW may be available at different times.

▢Shōnan-Shinjuku Line DLC

*The screen is under development and the contents may change from the time of release.

Points of Appeal

・Local, Rapid, and Special Rapid train schedules are operational!

※Due to filming constraints, some sections of the Rapid and Special Rapid trains run on different tracks than in reality.

・In addition to implementing automated announcements, the highest number of stations ever—four in total—are handling live voice announcements by active crew members using finger-pointing and verbal confirmation (Handled by: Utsunomiya unification Center, Kumagaya unification Center, Shōnan-Sagami unification Center, Yokohama unification Center)!

・If you own the 185 Series DLC, the “Ohayō Tochigi” train can also run between Ōmiya and Shinjuku Stations!

*The screen is under development and the contents may change from the time of release.

About the Route

The Shōnan-Shinjuku Line is the nickname for the route connecting Ōmiya Station in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture, and Ōfuna Station in Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture, via Shinjuku Station. Service began with the December 1, 2001 timetable revision, operating as a route connecting stations like Utsunomiya Station in Tochigi Prefecture and Takasaki Station in Gunma Prefecture to stations in Kanagawa Prefecture such as Zushi Station, Odawara Station, and Atami Station,Via major stations in Saitama Prefecture such as Ōmiya Station and Urawa Station, as well as Tōkyō's sub-central business districts like Ikebukuro Station, Shinjuku Station, and Shibuya Station.

At its opening in 2001, the line used various train types including the 115 series, 211 series, 215 series, and E217 series. Currently, only the E231 series and E233 series are in operation.

The Shōnan-Shinjuku Line consists of two systems: one where the Yokosuka Line and Utsunomiya Line operate through services, and another where the Tōkaidō Line and Takasaki Line operate through services. The opening of the Shōnan-Shinjuku Line significantly improved convenience by enabling direct, transfer-free travel from northern Kantō areas like Tochigi and Gunma Prefectures through Tōkyō's sub-central business districts to the Yokohama, Kamakura, and Shōnan regions.

Previously, traveling from within Kanagawa Prefecture to Shibuya or Shinjuku Station required transfers at Shinagawa Station (to the Yamanote Line) or Tōkyō Station (to the Chūō Line). Direct service drastically reduced travel time, making it a vital commuter and student transportation option. Furthermore, it plays a key role in alleviating congestion on the Saikyō Line, which experiences particularly heavy crowding during morning and evening rush hours.

After departing Ōmiya Station, the train runs on the Tōhoku Freight Line for a while. It runs parallel to the Tōhoku Main Line and Keihin-Tōhoku Line, stopping only at major stations like Urawa Station and Akabane Station. Near Kami-Nakazato Station on the Keihin-Tōhoku Line, it departs from the Tōhoku Main Line and runs on the Yamanote Freight Line, running parallel to the Yamanote Line. It passes through stations particularly busy in the metropolitan area, such as Ikebukuro Station, Shinjuku Station, and Shibuya Station, heading for Ōsaki Station. Especially between Shinjuku Station and the Ōsaki Station area, it shares tracks with various trains, including the Narita Express limited express, Saikyō Line trains, direct Rinkai Line trains, direct Sotetsu Line trains, and freight trains. After leaving Ōsaki Station, it parts ways with the Yamanote Line, runs alongside the Tōkyō General Rolling Stock Center, and merges with the Yokosuka Line. After merging, it runs on the Yokosuka Line, heading toward Zushi Station or entering the Tōkaidō Line near Totsuka Station and proceeding toward Odawara Station (due to filming constraints, all trains in this DLC run on the Yokosuka Line tracks).

Enjoy the changing scenery from the bustling office districts and entertainment areas of Tōkyō's sub-central business districts to the commercial areas and commuter towns of Kanagawa Prefecture, along with various driving views such as running alongside Shinkansen, conventional lines, and other railway lines.





Route Information

Section: Shōnan-Shinjuku Line Southbound Ōmiya ⇒ Zushi

Total length: 86.1km

Number of Stations: 19

Security equipment: ATS-P

Train schedules that can be operated

Train Number: 2831Y

Type/Destination: Rapid train to Kōzu（weekday）

Section where you can drive: Ōmiya(08:05)→Ōfuna(09:30)

Type of train: Series E233-3000 15 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Kumagaya unification center and Shōnan・Sagami unification center

※Due to filming requirements, the train will run on a different track than usual between Totsuka and Ōfuna Stations.

Train Number: 2531Y

Type/Destination: Local train to Zushi（weekday）

Section where you can drive: Ōmiya(08:11)→Zushi(09:58)

Type of train: Series: E233-3000 15 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Utsunomiya unification center and Yokohama unification center

Train Number: 4521Y

Type/Destination: Local train to Zushi（weekday）

Section where you can drive: Ōmiya(10:42)→Zushi(12:20)

Type of train: Series: E233-3000 15 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Utsunomiya unification center and Yokohama unification center

Train Number: 4823Y

Type/Destination: Special Rapid train to Odawara（weekday）

Section where you can drive: Ōmiya(11:28)→Ōfuna(12:45)

Type of train: Series: E233-3000 15 cars

Responsible for real voice train announcements: Kumagaya unification center and Shōnan・Sagami unification center

※Due to filming requirements, the train will run on a different track than usual between Totsuka and Ōfuna Stations.

International sales price: US$26.99

The store page is open to the public.

Additionally, in conjunction with the DLC release, we have made the following fixes:

【Common】

Fixed an issue where the EB device buzzer would not sound when operating JR line DLCs after running the Tobu Railway DLC.

【Utsunomiya Line】

Fixed an issue where the brakes would be released when the Added additional timetables available for operation. (If you own both the Utsunomiya Line DLC and the Shonan-Shinjuku Line DLC, you can now enjoy continuous operation between Utsunomiya/Koganei and Zushi Stations.)

【185 Series】

For owners of the Shonan-Shinjuku Line DLC, the “Ohayou Tochigi” service is now operable from Omiya Station to Shinjuku Station.

【Sōbu Rapid Line】【Yokosuka Line】

Updated E217 series cab equipment sounds

【Tobu Railway Edition】

(Both lines)

Fixed incorrect timing for driver callouts / conductor announcements

(Skytree Line)

Fixed behavior of the stop announcement device for shuttle trains. If you enjoyed this update and the Shōnan-Shinjuku Line DLC, we would be grateful if you could reflect that in your review rating. Your reviews are the driving force for our development team.

We will continue to update the product based on your reviews and comments.