 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20106524 Edited 24 September 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Made several performance optimisations
  • Fixed some issues with the town map in various languages
  • Made some improvements to a specific puzzle (no spoilers!)
  • Fixed an issue with the arachnophobia setting
  • Fixed an issue with the Ascendant Thaumaturge achievement not unlocking properly if you continued from a demo save (you may need to replay the epilogue to trigger it still).
  • Fixed several localisation issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2885871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link