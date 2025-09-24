- Made several performance optimisations
- Fixed some issues with the town map in various languages
- Made some improvements to a specific puzzle (no spoilers!)
- Fixed an issue with the arachnophobia setting
- Fixed an issue with the Ascendant Thaumaturge achievement not unlocking properly if you continued from a demo save (you may need to replay the epilogue to trigger it still).
- Fixed several localisation issues
Patch v1.0.35
Update notes via Steam Community
