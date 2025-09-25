八周年庆
欢乐派对，惊喜福利
周年庆期间参与各类活动即可免费获得：周年庆青丘古玉、棋盒、南瓜币、不掉分卡、英雄刷新卡、八周年限定镜灵、英雄皮肤等各类好礼！
全新玩法
童话故事，镜中重叙
赛季全新机制——“童话故事书”上线，镜中世界重叙未知奇遇，打破传统卡牌对战固定节奏。
全新英雄
灵魂伙伴 书写传奇
新英雄“童话作家”携灵魂伙伴加入冒险。这位身着深色斗篷的神秘角色，腰间悬挂着装有弟弟骨灰的小袋，兄弟的灵魂以微光指引书写方向，成为黑森林中最温暖的陪伴。
全新镜灵
山海祥瑞 国风美学
山海经瑞兽镜灵现世，演绎国风美学：白泽携九尾护紫微星，温情陪伴冒险路。
全新S9赛季「下一页童话」
