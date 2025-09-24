 Skip to content
Major 24 September 2025 Build 20106506
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Shell users!

The highlight of this update is that Steam Workshop is officially live!
You can now upload your custom character models, settings, and voices to the Workshop and share them with other players. This is an important step we’ve been looking forward to, and we can’t wait to see the community’s creativity shine.

Other improvements in this update include:

  • Graphics enhancement: Added Anti-Aliasing for smoother visuals.

  • Model replacement: Easier character model swapping support.

  • Customization: Improved editing for character settings and voices.

  • Startup optimization: Removed api_v2.bat usage to avoid false antivirus alerts.

Known Issues

We are aware that when importing certain VRM models, hair may behave abnormally, such as floating upwards. This issue is complex due to skeleton and physics compatibility, and we are still working on a fix.
If players discover any temporary workarounds, please feel free to share them in the community discussions to help others.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback—we will keep working hard to make Persona Shell an even better experience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646321
  
