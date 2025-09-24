 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20106471 Edited 24 September 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Collection Menu loads faster
  • Capped projectile spawns (should have no impact on actual gameplay)
  • Adjusted respawn plane for Hell's second section in Impossible Mode
  • Fixed SFX issue with dashing into carnival game in Impossible Mode
  • Fixed A Moral Issue Where Aliens At The Club In The BGM Party Soundtest Would Willingly Dance To Batfigi Music
  • Fixed unpredictable teleports in level "FINALE"
  • Dashing with the characters in the last two level should no longer cause slow down on weaker machines
  • Added "please wait" text in-between phase 1/2 of level "FINALE" to show that the level is indeed loading stuff.
  • V-Day Festival Heart Rank requirement has been decreased (65500 -> 65400)

