- Collection Menu loads faster
- Capped projectile spawns (should have no impact on actual gameplay)
- Adjusted respawn plane for Hell's second section in Impossible Mode
- Fixed SFX issue with dashing into carnival game in Impossible Mode
- Fixed A Moral Issue Where Aliens At The Club In The BGM Party Soundtest Would Willingly Dance To Batfigi Music
- Fixed unpredictable teleports in level "FINALE"
- Dashing with the characters in the last two level should no longer cause slow down on weaker machines
- Added "please wait" text in-between phase 1/2 of level "FINALE" to show that the level is indeed loading stuff.
- V-Day Festival Heart Rank requirement has been decreased (65500 -> 65400)
THE C & D PATCH
