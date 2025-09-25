As you can probably see from the big difference in version numbers, since the last public update, we have been rather busy in the background with optimizing and testing.



And yep, new stuff coming out next week already, unless something dramatic happens, so fingers crossed. Best part? It's stuff from before the 0.3 update, so all of it will be surprises ;)



Things we are still looking into

Small mouse movements not registering

Some extra fixes for the larger slides

A new system that allows visitors to teleport if they get stuck. This is actually ready and being tested, and it will be an option you can enable if you want (more details on the next update)





BUG FIXES

Fixes on some decorations, mainly planters, at the level of textures

Bug solved where the staff would try to build attractions that were not placed

Ticket staff energy depletion has been fixed to actually reflect on their stats (aka they will get less tired so fast)

Fix on the staff hiring in non-English languages where the text could get cut

Building is no longer possible at the street level on the right side of the park

IMPROVEMENTS

Several improvements overall that should help with lag in many cases

Improvements in the Chinese translation in some areas of the game

New graffiti available

Reworked the system on the tablet to allow park renaming

Unique visitors' appearance chance adjusted

A new unique visitor has been added.

Optimisation in painting, both in looks and in memory use

Improved interactions with trash

Improved sorting system when allocating staff

Improved the look of some surfaces when on medium quality

Taser on the pool now, ragdolls everyone in the water

Improvements on the liferings obtained from different buildings

Some of the staff stats were improved

Improved slide segment collisions

Improvements on the daily report info

Improvements for lemonade vending

Improved colliders for the diving boards

Improvements for the inflatable slides

Improvements on collisions when the player uses slides or passes under slides



NEW FEATURES

Extra easter egg perma graffiti

New emojis being used in the visitors emotes

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates