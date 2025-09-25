 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20106408 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As you can probably see from the big difference in version numbers, since the last public update, we have been rather busy in the background with optimizing and testing.

And yep, new stuff coming out next week already, unless something dramatic happens, so fingers crossed. Best part? It's stuff from before the 0.3 update, so all of it will be surprises ;)

Things we are still looking into

  • Small mouse movements not registering

  • Some extra fixes for the larger slides

  • A new system that allows visitors to teleport if they get stuck. This is actually ready and being tested, and it will be an option you can enable if you want (more details on the next update)

BUG FIXES

  • Fixes on some decorations, mainly planters, at the level of textures

  • Bug solved where the staff would try to build attractions that were not placed

  • Ticket staff energy depletion has been fixed to actually reflect on their stats (aka they will get less tired so fast)

  • Fix on the staff hiring in non-English languages where the text could get cut

  • Building is no longer possible at the street level on the right side of the park

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Several improvements overall that should help with lag in many cases

  • Improvements in the Chinese translation in some areas of the game

  • New graffiti available

  • Reworked the system on the tablet to allow park renaming

  • Unique visitors' appearance chance adjusted

  • A new unique visitor has been added.

  • Optimisation in painting, both in looks and in memory use

  • Improved interactions with trash

  • Improved sorting system when allocating staff

  • Improved the look of some surfaces when on medium quality

  • Taser on the pool now, ragdolls everyone in the water

  • Improvements on the liferings obtained from different buildings

  • Some of the staff stats were improved

  • Improved slide segment collisions

  • Improvements on the daily report info

  • Improvements for lemonade vending

  • Improved colliders for the diving boards

  • Improvements for the inflatable slides

  • Improvements on collisions when the player uses slides or passes under slides


NEW FEATURES

  • Extra easter egg perma graffiti

  • New emojis being used in the visitors emotes

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/

NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates

