As you can probably see from the big difference in version numbers, since the last public update, we have been rather busy in the background with optimizing and testing.
And yep, new stuff coming out next week already, unless something dramatic happens, so fingers crossed. Best part? It's stuff from before the 0.3 update, so all of it will be surprises ;)
Things we are still looking into
Small mouse movements not registering
Some extra fixes for the larger slides
A new system that allows visitors to teleport if they get stuck. This is actually ready and being tested, and it will be an option you can enable if you want (more details on the next update)
BUG FIXES
Fixes on some decorations, mainly planters, at the level of textures
Bug solved where the staff would try to build attractions that were not placed
Ticket staff energy depletion has been fixed to actually reflect on their stats (aka they will get less tired so fast)
Fix on the staff hiring in non-English languages where the text could get cut
Building is no longer possible at the street level on the right side of the park
IMPROVEMENTS
Several improvements overall that should help with lag in many cases
Improvements in the Chinese translation in some areas of the game
New graffiti available
Reworked the system on the tablet to allow park renaming
Unique visitors' appearance chance adjusted
A new unique visitor has been added.
Optimisation in painting, both in looks and in memory use
Improved interactions with trash
Improved sorting system when allocating staff
Improved the look of some surfaces when on medium quality
Taser on the pool now, ragdolls everyone in the water
Improvements on the liferings obtained from different buildings
Some of the staff stats were improved
Improved slide segment collisions
Improvements on the daily report info
Improvements for lemonade vending
Improved colliders for the diving boards
Improvements for the inflatable slides
Improvements on collisions when the player uses slides or passes under slides
NEW FEATURES
Extra easter egg perma graffiti
New emojis being used in the visitors emotes
We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.
Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you.
NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates
