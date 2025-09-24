The abyss stirs, and with it comes a new tide of stability. The cult endures, the rites are refined, and the veil grows thinner.

* The memory leak has been sealed. The void now consumes no more than it should.

* The phantom double “Exit” icon no longer haunts production windows on controller.

* Windows now yield to the controller’s command — no acolyte remains trapped within.

* Input no longer locks after cutscenes. This curse has been lifted.

* Homeless followers are now capped at 80 — no endless flood shall come.

* Timers on save files with more than 100 hours now function correctly. Even eternity obeys.

* German tutorial no longer whispers in Polish. Forbidden tongues are silenced.

* The icon of the tomato, once corrupted in island conditions, has been restored to its rightful form.