 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20106403 Edited 24 September 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The abyss stirs, and with it comes a new tide of stability. The cult endures, the rites are refined, and the veil grows thinner.
* The memory leak has been sealed. The void now consumes no more than it should.
* The phantom double “Exit” icon no longer haunts production windows on controller.
* Windows now yield to the controller’s command — no acolyte remains trapped within.
* Input no longer locks after cutscenes. This curse has been lifted.
* Homeless followers are now capped at 80 — no endless flood shall come.
* Timers on save files with more than 100 hours now function correctly. Even eternity obeys.
* German tutorial no longer whispers in Polish. Forbidden tongues are silenced.
* The icon of the tomato, once corrupted in island conditions, has been restored to its rightful form.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2807151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link