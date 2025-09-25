We’ve just pushed an update that fixes several issues in the Autumn Update.
You can find the detailed patch notes below for your reference. If you run into any problems while playing, please feel free to join our official Discord server to share feedback, and we’ll work to fix them as soon as possible.
————————————————
V.0.5.0.2-EA PATCH NOTES
[Adjustments]
- Improved the display of information for the artifact Purple Gold Gourd. Now when too many Boss abilities are absorbed, detailed descriptions will be shown in tooltips.
[Fixes]
- Fixed certain texts not displaying correctly.
- Fixed an issue in Gourd Mahjong where absorbed Timeless ability would not function properly if the round is skipped.
- Fixed incorrect descriptions for Edict Mahjong.
- Fixed an issue in Edict Mahjong where excavating Ore Tile in the Edict would cause the game to become unplayable.
- Fixed an issue where the artifact War Drum could cause the game to become unplayable under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue in Blue Mahjong where patterns in the pattern pack could not be rerolled.
The Aotenjo Development Team
Changed files in this update