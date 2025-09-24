 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20106324 Edited 24 September 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're excited to announce a major update that brings significant improvements to make the FastMoBa experience more strategic and thrilling than ever!

More Engaging Minimap

The minimap has been significantly upgraded to provide more information for strategists:

Minion Display: You can now see the location of every minion wave on the minimap, making it easier to track lanes and control the flow of the game.

Player Avatars: The classic dots have been replaced with player avatars, helping you quickly identify teammates and enemies in a flash.

Smart Team Command System

Command Your Allies: You can now change the playstyle and issue commands to your bot teammates. Tell them to push a lane, focus on an objective, or play defensively. This seamless coordination will give you a huge advantage in any match.

Smarter Opponent AI

Bots That Gank: The enemy AI has learned how to play as a team! Opponent bots will now actively coordinate ganks against you and your allies, making every battle more unpredictable and challenging.

Update the game now to experience these new features and explore the deeper strategic gameplay of FastMoBa!

Changed files in this update

