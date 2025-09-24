We're excited to announce a major update that brings significant improvements to make the FastMoBa experience more strategic and thrilling than ever!



More Engaging Minimap The minimap has been significantly upgraded to provide more information for strategists:



Minion Display: You can now see the location of every minion wave on the minimap, making it easier to track lanes and control the flow of the game.



Player Avatars: The classic dots have been replaced with player avatars, helping you quickly identify teammates and enemies in a flash.



Smart Team Command System Command Your Allies: You can now change the playstyle and issue commands to your bot teammates. Tell them to push a lane, focus on an objective, or play defensively. This seamless coordination will give you a huge advantage in any match.



Smarter Opponent AI Bots That Gank: The enemy AI has learned how to play as a team! Opponent bots will now actively coordinate ganks against you and your allies, making every battle more unpredictable and challenging.



Update the game now to experience these new features and explore the deeper strategic gameplay of FastMoBa!