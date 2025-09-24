Build 416 ⭐
Mainly bug fixes for this one
Fixes
- Missing run modifiers (ingredients) should now return, may need to re-roll mission to trigger
- Hot Chaos Coals now give health again from breakables/enemies
- Fixed multiplayer crashes
- Possible fix for body clipping through floor
- Possible fix for Rift Needle (laser rifle) locking input
- Client-side status effects now apply to enemies
- Shroud ingredient (Heavy Fog) now works in campaign
Up Next
- More balancing
- World mixing to swap assets and change visuals
- Remove repeated intro messages so gameplay starts faster
- Ongoing crash hunting with new symbols
- Responding to feedback and adjusting as usual
