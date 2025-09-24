Build 416 ⭐

Mainly bug fixes for this one

Fixes

- Missing run modifiers (ingredients) should now return, may need to re-roll mission to trigger

- Hot Chaos Coals now give health again from breakables/enemies

- Fixed multiplayer crashes

- Possible fix for body clipping through floor

- Possible fix for Rift Needle (laser rifle) locking input

- Client-side status effects now apply to enemies

- Shroud ingredient (Heavy Fog) now works in campaign

Up Next

- More balancing

- World mixing to swap assets and change visuals

- Remove repeated intro messages so gameplay starts faster

- Ongoing crash hunting with new symbols

- Responding to feedback and adjusting as usual