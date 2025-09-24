▼ NEW
AI multithreading
Is now possible to generate multiple video frames simultaneously
This option improves video frame-generation performance (up to 8 times faster)
Can select up to 8 threads (8 frame simultaneously)
As the number of threads increases, the use of CPU, GPU and RAM memory also increases
▼ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS
AI Engine Update (v1.22)
Upgraded from version 1.17 to 1.22
Better support for new GPUs (Nvidia 4000/5000, AMD 7000/9000, Intel B500/B700)
Major optimizations and numerous bug fixes
New video frames extraction system
Introduced a new frame extraction engine based on FFmpeg
Up to 10x faster thanks to full CPU utilization
Slight improvement video frames quality
Upscaled frames save improvements
Faster saving of frame-generated frames with improved CPU usage
I/O efficiency improvements
Disabled Windows Indexer for folders containing video frames
Significantly reduces unnecessary CPU usage caused by Windows during frame extraction and saving, improving performance in both processes
General improvements
Various bug fixes and code cleanup
Updated dependencies for improved stability and compatibility
▼ VirusTotal
Changed files in this update