Major 24 September 2025 Build 20106188
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW

AI multithreading 

  • Is now possible to generate multiple video frames simultaneously 

  • This option improves video frame-generation performance (up to 8 times faster) 

  • Can select up to 8 threads (8 frame simultaneously) 

  • As the number of threads increases, the use of CPU, GPU and RAM memory also increases

▼ BUGFIX / IMPROVEMENTS

AI Engine Update (v1.22) 

  • Upgraded from version 1.17 to 1.22 

  • Better support for new GPUs (Nvidia 4000/5000, AMD 7000/9000, Intel B500/B700) 

  • Major optimizations and numerous bug fixes

New video frames extraction system 

  • Introduced a new frame extraction engine based on FFmpeg 

  • Up to 10x faster thanks to full CPU utilization 

  • Slight improvement video frames quality

Upscaled frames save improvements 

  • Faster saving of frame-generated frames with improved CPU usage

I/O efficiency improvements 

  • Disabled Windows Indexer for folders containing video frames 

  • Significantly reduces unnecessary CPU usage caused by Windows during frame extraction and saving, improving performance in both processes

General improvements 

  • Various bug fixes and code cleanup 

  • Updated dependencies for improved stability and compatibility

Changed files in this update

