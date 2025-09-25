Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:



– Fixed an issue related to incorrect behavior of base guards.

– Fixed an issue where clanless players and players in level 1 and 2 clans could respawn at the attacking side's campfires.

– Fixed an issue where level 2 clans had a safe zone effect on attacking side campfires.

– Fixed an issue where bullets would fly incorrectly when shooting with a Freezing effect.

– Fixed an issue where the barbed wire on Vesuvius and the low fence in the Black Forest were not shot through.



– Fixed an issue related to the decrease in sliding speed after a jump.



– Fixed an issue where the killer's name in chat was not highlighted in blue.



– Fixed an issue where the weapon jam message would appear only after pressing LMB again.



– Fixed an issue related to updating the table of clan members when a member logs into the game.

– Removed the firing delay for the Portable Flamethrower “Shorty”.

– Fixed an issue related to the quest “Morozov’s Box”.

– Fixed an issue related to the quest “Goods from Butcher”.



– Fixed an issue where markers would not disappear from the map after completing the daily quest "Lost in three pines."

– The items "One ticket to Usov" and "One Ticket to Tunguska" are now bound to character.

– Renamed the item "Old ship nail" to "Old ship bracket".

– Shtaket was moved slightly to make it easier to interact with him.

– Fixed the display of the icon for completely deleting an item in the Inventory window.

– Fixed an issue related to the display of some NPCs on the map.

– Fixed an issue related to the message about damage dealt to a character for the English localization.

– Fixed a visual issue where the quantity of an item would not decrease after being partially moved from Account Storage, or where the item would not disappear from Account Storage after being fully moved to the inventory. This issue only affected Steam players.

– Fixed localization of some windows and dialogues.

– Fixed various typos in the text.

Sincerely,

Stay Out Team