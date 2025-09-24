EPIC UPDATE

This build was focussed on QoL to help the user with setting up the right Game Mode, Match Type and Match Settings. Please notice that the current Match Settings section will stay in the Options Window. This way you can still edit the Match Settings while you're playing.





Other changes

Added: Match settings view. The match settings view in the Options Window will stay , so you can still alter the values while you're playing

Added: Upgrade selection screen background now has the color of the winner

Fixed: Bot icon text position for all languages

Fixed: Vignette now being reset when round is over

Fixed: Auto assign bots in team selection view when player has already selected a team and returns back to team selection view

Fixed: Player collision is still active when the player is dead in Survival Mode

Fixed: Game goes into slow motion when user quits and a player dies within the transition time

Updated: Stock Mode is now called Survival Mode to make it more clear

Updated: Time Mode vs Survival Mode selection

Updated: FFA Mode vs Team Mode selection

Updated: Icon size and position for Join text in player selection

Updated: Upgrade card border to match look of new menu

Updated: Current upgrades window design to match look of new menu

Removed: Game Mode and Match Type selection from player selection screen



In the making

At the moment I'm also working on creating the new trailer and new art for all Steam assets and marketing.

In one the next updates, the tutorial map will also be completed. So stay tuned!

Please visit the Community Hub if you find bugs or have ideas you would like to see implemented. I'll soon be back with more features. Thank you for playing Miami Fighters!