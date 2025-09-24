 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20106154 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

EPIC UPDATE

This build was focussed on QoL to help the user with setting up the right Game Mode, Match Type and Match Settings. Please notice that the current Match Settings section will stay in the Options Window. This way you can still edit the Match Settings while you're playing.


Other changes

  • Added: Match settings view.

    • The match settings view in the Options Window will stay, so you can still alter the values while you're playing

  • Added: Upgrade selection screen background now has the color of the winner

  • Fixed: Bot icon text position for all languages

  • Fixed: Vignette now being reset when round is over

  • Fixed: Auto assign bots in team selection view when player has already selected a team and returns back to team selection view

  • Fixed: Player collision is still active when the player is dead in Survival Mode

  • Fixed: Game goes into slow motion when user quits and a player dies within the transition time

  • Updated: Stock Mode is now called Survival Mode to make it more clear

  • Updated: Time Mode vs Survival Mode selection

  • Updated: FFA Mode vs Team Mode selection

  • Updated: Icon size and position for Join text in player selection

  • Updated: Upgrade card border to match look of new menu

  • Updated: Current upgrades window design to match look of new menu

  • Removed: Game Mode and Match Type selection from player selection screen


In the making

  • At the moment I'm also working on creating the new trailer and new art for all Steam assets and marketing.

  • In one the next updates, the tutorial map will also be completed. So stay tuned!

Please visit the Community Hub if you find bugs or have ideas you would like to see implemented. I'll soon be back with more features. Thank you for playing Miami Fighters!

